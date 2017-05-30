Ex-GlaxoWellcome CEO Robert Ingram named BioCryst chairman

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. of Durham’s Research Triangle Park on Tuesday announced the appointment of Robert Ingram as chairman of its board of directors.
Ingram, the former CEO and chairman of GlaxoWellcome plc who co-led the merger and integration that formed GlaxoSmithKline (GSK), replaces board chairman George B. Abercrombie, who will continue to serve as a board member.
BioCryst CEO Jon Stonehouse said, “I am grateful for George’s leadership of the board over the last four years and look forward to his continued participation on our board.
“We are very fortunate to have Bob Ingram take the reins in leading our board as there are very few people with his long and successful record of leadership in the pharmaceutical industry, as well as his extensive experience on publicly-listed company boards.
“I look forward to working closely with him as we continue to build a successful rare disease company.”
“During my time on the board, I have been impressed with BioCryst’s dedication to patients with rare disease and the pursuit of highly innovative therapies,” Ingram said. “I am very excited to help guide BioCryst through what promises to be an exciting time as it initiates Phase 3 development and prepares for commercialization of BCX7353.”
Ingram was appointed to BioCryst’s board of directors in August 2015.
He began his career in the pharmaceutical industry as a professional sales representative and rose through a series of roles with increasing responsibility to ultimately become CEO and chairman of GlaxoWellcome. He served as vice chairman pharmaceuticals of the merged GSK until Jan. 1, 2010.
He then joined Hatteras Venture Partners, a venture capital firm formed to invest primarily in early stage companies with a focus on biopharmaceuticals, medical devices, diagnostics, healthcare IT, and related opportunities in human medicine, as a general partner in January 2007 and continues in that role.
Ingram also serves as lead director of Cree, Inc., a manufacturer of semiconductor light-emitting diode materials and devices; as chairman of the board of Novan, Inc., a pharmaceutical company; as chairman of Viamet Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a private company focused on anti-infective research; and as a director of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a private clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company.
Ingram also serves as a member of the board of directors of HBM Healthcare Investments, Ltd., a publicly traded Swiss investment company;and of Malin Corporation plc, a publicly traded life sciences company based in Ireland.
BioCryst designs, optimizes and develops novel small molecule drugs that block key enzymes involved in rare diseases.
BioCryst has several ongoing development programs: BCX7353 and other second generation oral inhibitors of plasma kallikrein for hereditary angioedema, and galidesivir, a broad spectrum viral RNA polymerase inhibitor that is a potential treatment for filoviruses.
RAPIVAB® (peramivir injection), a viral neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of influenza, is BioCryst's first approved product and has received regulatory approval in the U.S., Canada, Japan, Taiwan and Korea.
