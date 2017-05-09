Council for Entrepreneurial Development names 2017 N.C. Entrepreneur Hall of Fame inductees

The Council for Entrepreneurial Development has unveiled its second class of inductees for the North Carolina Entrepreneurial Hall of Fame.
The Durham-based business networking organization chose Mitch Mumma, managing partner of Intersouth Partners, and John McConnell, partner at McConnell Venture Partners Fund, as the two members of the 2017 class.
The pair will be inducted on May 16 at CED’s Founders Day celebration at The Frontier in Research Triangle Park.
The N.C. Entrepreneur Hall of Fame class was established by CED to honor individuals who have made a significant impact on the entrepreneurial community in North Carolina.
A committee of eight business leaders considered three dozen candidates for the 2017 class — inductees needed 80 percent of the committee’s votes to be confirmed.
Both candidates have been working on the Triangle’s entrepreneurial scene since the 1980s.
Mumma has been with Durham-based investment firm Intersouth Partners since 1989, where he led more than 20 investments into startup companies. Founded in 1985, Intersouth manages $780 million in seven venture partnerships.
He is also a former director and chairman of the CED Board.
A graduate of Duke University, he is now an adjunct professor at UNC’s Kenan-Flagler Business School.
McConnell co-founded Medic Computer Systems in Raleigh in 1982. McConnell was the CEO of Medic for 16 years — leading it through an initial public offering in 1992 as well as its sale to the British software firm Misys for more than $900 million in 1997.
He served as CEO and chairman of A4 Health Systems from 1998 until 2006, when he sold that Raleigh-based firm for $272 million.
Since 2003 he has been CEO of a company he founded called McConnell Golf LLC, which manages eleven award-winning courses in the Carolinas and Tennessee, including Durham’s Treyburn Country Club.
“The members of the 2017 North Carolina Entrepreneur Hall of Fame class are standout examples of the high quality entrepreneurs who have grown their businesses in North Carolina,” said Ravila Gupta, president and CEO of CED.
“We honor them for their leadership, vision and commitment to the community, and thank them for their roles in building the entrepreneurial ecosystem we all benefit from today.”
Gupta took over the top leadership role at CED in April after leaving the technology company Umicore USA.
The first class of the hall of fame was inducted last year. The 2016 class had four members: Dennis Dougherty, founder of Intersouth Partners, Dennis Gillings, founder of Quintiles, Fred Hutchison, founder Hutchsion PLLC, and Bob Young, former CEO of Red Hat.
