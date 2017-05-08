Champps Kitchen and Bar closes at Southpoint

The sports-bar chain Champps Kitchen and Bar has closed its Durham location at the Streets at Southpoint.
Champps officially closed its doors at the mall on April 28, a spokesperson for the Streets at Southpoint confirmed. The space is currently vacant and has not signed on another tenant yet, the spokesperson added.
Representatives from Champps did not immediately return a request for comment on why the restaurant closed.
Champps is owned by Fun Eats and Drinks LLC, which also owns the pub chain Fox & Hound. Fun Eats and Drinks purchased the sports bar chains Fox & Hound and Champps for $26.8 million last year, after its former owner Last Call Guarantor LLC filed for bankruptcy.
Zachery Eanes: 919-419-6684, @zeanes
