May 08, 2017 10:04 AM

Champps Kitchen and Bar closes at Southpoint

By Zachery Eanes

DURHAM

The sports-bar chain Champps Kitchen and Bar has closed its Durham location at the Streets at Southpoint.

Champps officially closed its doors at the mall on April 28, a spokesperson for the Streets at Southpoint confirmed. The space is currently vacant and has not signed on another tenant yet, the spokesperson added.

Representatives from Champps did not immediately return a request for comment on why the restaurant closed.

Champps is owned by Fun Eats and Drinks LLC, which also owns the pub chain Fox & Hound. Fun Eats and Drinks purchased the sports bar chains Fox & Hound and Champps for $26.8 million last year, after its former owner Last Call Guarantor LLC filed for bankruptcy.

