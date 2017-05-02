Business

May 02, 2017 1:28 PM

Jimmy John’s offering $1 subs Tuesday afternoon

By Zachery Eanes

zeanes@heraldsun.com

Jimmy John’s, the popular sandwich restaurant, is offering subs to customers for $1 on Tuesday afternoon.

The offer is part of the company’s customer appreciation day and lasts from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday.

A list of participating locations can be found on the restaurant’s website — but the four locations in Durham are all participating. The four Durham stores are located at 701 Ninth St., 3219 Watkins Road, 1125 W. NC Highway 54 and 5410 Page Road.

The Chapel Hill Jimmy John’s on West Franklin Street is also participating.

The offer only stands for in-store purchases and sales tax is included. There is a limit for one sandwich per person.

Zachery Eanes: 919-419-6684, @zeanes

