Business

May 02, 2017 12:07 PM

Durham County building permits for week of April 24-28

Address

Owner

Cost

Occupancy

1305 Sedgefield St

Wyatt William Paul

$10,400.00

Single Family

1036 Lakeside Dr

Dreamwork Homes LLC

$44,000.00

Single Family

125 Celeste Cir

Moore Thomas F

$3,700.00

Single Family

1111 N Roxboro St

Copeland Larry

$110,748.00

Single Family

1306 N Duke St

Munro Parker Investments LLC

$133,980.00

Single Family

4328 Myers Park Dr

Berini Const Co Inc

$405,000.00

Single Family

5411 Page Rd

Crown Danbury Associates LLC

$50,180.00

Business

515 S Mangum St

NR Van Alen Property Owner LLC

$3,915,850.00

Storage (2)

4201 N Roxboro St

PHD @ Roxboro LLC

$52,300.00

Mercantile

1720 Guess Rd

The Shops at Northgate LLC

$950,000.00

Assembly (3)

1000 Hale St

Libra Properties Inc

$164,000.00

Single Family

4205 S Miami Blvd

International Business Machine

$3,600,000.00

Business

2600 Croasdaile Farm Pky

United Methodist Retirement Homes

$40,010.00

Educational

616 Jerome Rd

B Wallace Design & Construction

$171,000.00

Single Family

1005 Slater Rd

Crown Oxford Associates LLC

$41,303.91

Business

1107 Rocketcress Dr

Pulte Home Corporation

$130,000.00

Townhouse

3800 N Roxboro St

Wachovia Bank of NC NA Trustee

$1,848,950.00

Assembly (2)

515 S Mangum St

NR Van Alen Property Owner LLC

$6,610,710.00

Residential (2)

1415 Glendale Ave

Rice Joyce G

$2,200.00

Single Family

23 Pennington Pl

Mueller John Scott

$17,751.00

Single Family

1104 Meadow Wood Dr

Mungo Homes of North Carolina

$138,137.00

Single Family

709 Holloway St

Innovative Home Investment LLC

$12,000.00

Single Family

121 Bradley Cir

Dillard James H

$125,000.00

Single Family

2529 Rochelle St

Fairchild Susan

$1,600.00

Single Family

2007 Elcombe Ct

Weinberger Benjamin

$28,950.00

Single Family

104 Roundtable Pl

GHD-Sterling LLC

$191,994.00

Single Family

508 Birchrun Dr

Lengyel Robert

$21,100.00

Single Family

1010 Santiago St

AVH Bethpage LLC

$172,722.00

Single Family

1213 Atticus Way

AVH Bethpage LLC

$222,948.00

Single Family

1112 Pulitzer Ln

AVH Bethpage LLC

$294,624.00

Single Family

1603 Creighton Hall Way

Hedberg Erik L

$17,200.00

Single Family

126 Solterra Way

Link Thomas

$72,000.00

Single Family

1901 Buffalo Way

Guevara Aida E Ramirez

$3,000.00

Single Family

5 Joanna Ct

Miller H Benjamin

$370,128.00

Single Family

5034 Butternut Rd

Fox Michael P

$113,000.00

Single Family

4011 Bristol Rd

Meyer Prudence Simson

$18,000.00

Single Family

3203 Mossdale Ave

Burnette Carrie N

$11,500.00

Single Family

2612 McDowell Rd

Conway Benjamin J

$139,673.00

Single Family

1101 Rocketcress Dr

Pulte Home Corporation

$130,000.00

Single Family

1103 Rocketcress Dr

Pulte Home Corporation

$130,000.00

Townhouse

104 Corn Crib Ct

Lennar Carolinas LLC

$261,888.00

Single Family

100 New Millenium Way

FRM RTP LLC

$70,761.00

Business

104 Chapel Run Way

SLV NC 2 LLC

$29,600.00

Utility

513 N Mangum St

Johnston John

$1,018,500.00

Single Family

2705 Richwood Rd

VKP Properties LLC

$26,995.00

Single Family

1006 Sedgefield St

Syros Nick

$186,516.00

Single Family

3517 Westover Rd

Baker Thomas

$123,000.00

Single Family

5200 Longwood Dr

Buchner Lauren Watts

$20,594.00

Single Family

1105 Rocketcress Dr

Pulte Home Corporation

$130,000.00

Townhouse

3009 Kenan Rd

Maldonado Raul

$9,350.00

Single Family

4815 Emperor Blvd

ROC III Fairlead Imperial

$132,151.00

Business

1104 Capstone Dr

Meritage Homes of the Carolinas

$198,198.00

Single Family

2012 Watson Rd

Durham Building Company LLC

$110,616.00

Single Family

3920 Somerset Dr

Knight Joy Taylor

$70,000.00

Single Family

1953 T W Alexander Dr

Liberty Property Limited

$390,227.00

Storage (1)

2605 Meridian Pkwy

Meridian-OCP LLC

$81,884.00

Business

112 W Trinity Ave

Hower Christina Jean

$19,009.00

Single Family

802 Dowd St

MF Development LLC

$149,000.00

Single Family

2417 Farthing St

Marimpietri Anthony B

$18,500.00

Single Family

1813 University Dr

Murchie Susan Marie

$16,000.00

Single Family

1202 Willowdale Dr

Edwards Bonnie

$20,000.00

Single Family

6109 Baird St

Hussey Jeanette R

$16,200.00

Single Family

603 Oxfordshire Ln

Heymann Gavin

$78,000.00

Single Family

1530 Sedwick Rd

Boswell Hunter R

$27,600.00

Single Family

502 Goldflower Dr

MacDonald Carl W

$21,000.00

Single Family

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

American Underground unveils its new downtown Durham co-working space

American Underground unveils its new downtown Durham co-working space 1:41

American Underground unveils its new downtown Durham co-working space
Video: History grove honors founder of Duke University String School 1:36

Video: History grove honors founder of Duke University String School
Orange County commissioner Earl McKee on the Durham-Orange Light-Rail Project 0:59

Orange County commissioner Earl McKee on the Durham-Orange Light-Rail Project

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos