Durham County building permits for week of April 24-28

Address
Owner
Cost
Occupancy
1305 Sedgefield St
Wyatt William Paul
$10,400.00
Single Family
1036 Lakeside Dr
Dreamwork Homes LLC
$44,000.00
Single Family
125 Celeste Cir
Moore Thomas F
$3,700.00
Single Family
1111 N Roxboro St
Copeland Larry
$110,748.00
Single Family
1306 N Duke St
Munro Parker Investments LLC
$133,980.00
Single Family
4328 Myers Park Dr
Berini Const Co Inc
$405,000.00
Single Family
5411 Page Rd
Crown Danbury Associates LLC
$50,180.00
Business
515 S Mangum St
NR Van Alen Property Owner LLC
$3,915,850.00
Storage (2)
4201 N Roxboro St
PHD @ Roxboro LLC
$52,300.00
Mercantile
1720 Guess Rd
The Shops at Northgate LLC
$950,000.00
Assembly (3)
1000 Hale St
Libra Properties Inc
$164,000.00
Single Family
4205 S Miami Blvd
International Business Machine
$3,600,000.00
Business
2600 Croasdaile Farm Pky
United Methodist Retirement Homes
$40,010.00
Educational
616 Jerome Rd
B Wallace Design & Construction
$171,000.00
Single Family
1005 Slater Rd
Crown Oxford Associates LLC
$41,303.91
Business
1107 Rocketcress Dr
Pulte Home Corporation
$130,000.00
Townhouse
3800 N Roxboro St
Wachovia Bank of NC NA Trustee
$1,848,950.00
Assembly (2)
515 S Mangum St
NR Van Alen Property Owner LLC
$6,610,710.00
Residential (2)
1415 Glendale Ave
Rice Joyce G
$2,200.00
Single Family
23 Pennington Pl
Mueller John Scott
$17,751.00
Single Family
1104 Meadow Wood Dr
Mungo Homes of North Carolina
$138,137.00
Single Family
709 Holloway St
Innovative Home Investment LLC
$12,000.00
Single Family
121 Bradley Cir
Dillard James H
$125,000.00
Single Family
2529 Rochelle St
Fairchild Susan
$1,600.00
Single Family
2007 Elcombe Ct
Weinberger Benjamin
$28,950.00
Single Family
104 Roundtable Pl
GHD-Sterling LLC
$191,994.00
Single Family
508 Birchrun Dr
Lengyel Robert
$21,100.00
Single Family
1010 Santiago St
AVH Bethpage LLC
$172,722.00
Single Family
1213 Atticus Way
AVH Bethpage LLC
$222,948.00
Single Family
1112 Pulitzer Ln
AVH Bethpage LLC
$294,624.00
Single Family
1603 Creighton Hall Way
Hedberg Erik L
$17,200.00
Single Family
126 Solterra Way
Link Thomas
$72,000.00
Single Family
1901 Buffalo Way
Guevara Aida E Ramirez
$3,000.00
Single Family
5 Joanna Ct
Miller H Benjamin
$370,128.00
Single Family
5034 Butternut Rd
Fox Michael P
$113,000.00
Single Family
4011 Bristol Rd
Meyer Prudence Simson
$18,000.00
Single Family
3203 Mossdale Ave
Burnette Carrie N
$11,500.00
Single Family
2612 McDowell Rd
Conway Benjamin J
$139,673.00
Single Family
1101 Rocketcress Dr
Pulte Home Corporation
$130,000.00
Single Family
1103 Rocketcress Dr
Pulte Home Corporation
$130,000.00
Townhouse
104 Corn Crib Ct
Lennar Carolinas LLC
$261,888.00
Single Family
100 New Millenium Way
FRM RTP LLC
$70,761.00
Business
104 Chapel Run Way
SLV NC 2 LLC
$29,600.00
Utility
513 N Mangum St
Johnston John
$1,018,500.00
Single Family
2705 Richwood Rd
VKP Properties LLC
$26,995.00
Single Family
1006 Sedgefield St
Syros Nick
$186,516.00
Single Family
3517 Westover Rd
Baker Thomas
$123,000.00
Single Family
5200 Longwood Dr
Buchner Lauren Watts
$20,594.00
Single Family
1105 Rocketcress Dr
Pulte Home Corporation
$130,000.00
Townhouse
3009 Kenan Rd
Maldonado Raul
$9,350.00
Single Family
4815 Emperor Blvd
ROC III Fairlead Imperial
$132,151.00
Business
1104 Capstone Dr
Meritage Homes of the Carolinas
$198,198.00
Single Family
2012 Watson Rd
Durham Building Company LLC
$110,616.00
Single Family
3920 Somerset Dr
Knight Joy Taylor
$70,000.00
Single Family
1953 T W Alexander Dr
Liberty Property Limited
$390,227.00
Storage (1)
2605 Meridian Pkwy
Meridian-OCP LLC
$81,884.00
Business
112 W Trinity Ave
Hower Christina Jean
$19,009.00
Single Family
802 Dowd St
MF Development LLC
$149,000.00
Single Family
2417 Farthing St
Marimpietri Anthony B
$18,500.00
Single Family
1813 University Dr
Murchie Susan Marie
$16,000.00
Single Family
1202 Willowdale Dr
Edwards Bonnie
$20,000.00
Single Family
6109 Baird St
Hussey Jeanette R
$16,200.00
Single Family
603 Oxfordshire Ln
Heymann Gavin
$78,000.00
Single Family
1530 Sedwick Rd
Boswell Hunter R
$27,600.00
Single Family
502 Goldflower Dr
MacDonald Carl W
$21,000.00
Single Family
