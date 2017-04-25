City to host Small Local Business Enterprise networking event

The City of Durham Equal Opportunity/Equity Assurance Department will host a Small Local Business Enterprise Program networking event from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, May 11 in City Hall Council Chambers, 101 City Hall Plaza.
The city’s Small Local Business Enterprise Program works to increase employment opportunities for residents while enhancing the community’s tax base. The program promotes city contracting opportunities for small local construction, architectural, engineering, and surveying businesses located in Durham, Orange, Person, and Chatham Counties.
The free networking event will share more information about the city’s SLBE Program, connect participants with other SLBE firms, and share upcoming contracting opportunities with the city. At the conclusion of the event, a reception with refreshments will also be provided.
Participants are asked to RSVP by Tuesday, May 2 by email or phone to Angela Henderson at angela.henderson@durhamnc.gov or 919-560-4180, ext. 17244.
