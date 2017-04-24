Business

April 24, 2017 3:15 PM

Rogers named GM, advertising VP at The Herald-Sun

From staff reports

DURHAM Doug Rogers, advertising director at The News & Observer, has been named the general manager/advertising vice president of The Herald-Sun.

“Doug has been working with The Herald-Sun staff since the acquisition at the beginning of the year and has helped streamline operations, support the sales goals and work with all departments for a smooth transition,” Sara Glines, publisher of the News & Observer and The Herald-Sun said in a note to the staff.

Rogers will oversee daily operations in Durham on a day-to-day basis. He will temporarily retain responsibility for direct marketing functions for both the News & Observer and The Herald-Sun. He will continue to direct the consolidated sales team for the Durham and Chapel Hill markets.

“Doug knows the Durham community and can quickly work with community leaders to represent The Herald-Sun and find new opportunities for our organization and staff members,” Glines said.

