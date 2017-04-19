Los Angeles-based restaurant coming to Ninth Street

The Pie Hole, a Los Angeles-based restaurant chain specializing in sweet and savory pies, is opening its first East Coast franchise on Ninth Street in Durham this summer.

The restaurant will be taking space at the Solis Ninth Street apartments, which is already home to a Jamba Juice, the poké restaurant Zenfish and a nail salon.

A spokesperson with the restaurant confirmed the location in an email. The restaurant is hoping to open in late summer and company officials will be coming to Durham in July to conduct training.

The Cary couple Young and Surelyne Lee are opening the Durham location, and have signed a franchise agreement to open three locations in Wake and Durham counties.

The Pie Hole is known for its pies and coffee — serving sweet pies, such as apple and Mexican chocolate pies, and savory pies, such as shepherd’s pie and chicken pot pie. Its maple custard pie was among the “Top 12 Best Pies in America” featured in a Conde Naste Traveler story.

The Durham location will also serve alcohol, including beer and wine.