Apprenticeship Durham to host employer summit on Friday, April 21

Area employers are invited to an Apprenticeship Durham Employer Summit from 7:30 to 10:30 a.m. April 27 to learn more about apprenticeships and how state training funding can be leveraged, local talent pools enhanced, and qualified employees developed.
The event will be held in the Wynn Center Multi-Purpose Room, Building 10 at Durham Technical Community College, 1637 E. Lawson St.
Speakers will include N.C. Department of Commerce Assistant Secretary Will Collins and Pamela Howze, director of Work-Based Learning with the N.C. Department of Commerce.
A panel of employers will also share their experiences with apprenticeship programs. Panelists include local employers as well as companies participating in regional apprenticeship programs, such as North Carolina Triangle Apprenticeship Program (NCTAP) and Guilford Apprenticeship Partners (GAP). Participants will be able to ask questions and share comments during a Q&A session.
A light breakfast will be available beginning at 7:30 a.m. Registration closes Tuesday, April 25. To register, visit bit.ly/2nBrq42 online.
For more information, call or email Darrell Solomon at 919-560-4965, ext. 15221 or Darrell.Solomon@DurhamNC.gov.
