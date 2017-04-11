Business

Durham County building permits for week of April 3-7, 2017

Address

Owner

Cost

Occupancy

419 Davis Dr

LCFRE Durham Keystone

$2,860,000.00

Business

4058 Stirrup Creek Dr

Scannell Properties #233 LLC

$765,548.00

Business

357 Davis Dr

DD Davis Park LLC

$5,292,828.58

Residential (2)

212 Kentington Dr

Hendrick Automotive Group

$6,940,000.00

Business

357 Davis Dr

DD Davis Park LLC

$7,192,189.36

Residential (2)

225 Keating St

DD Davis Park LLC

$3,985,053.10

Residential (2)

1203 Woodcroft Pky

Woodcroft Swim & Tennis Club

$27,183.00

Assembly (3)

102 Harvest Oaks Ln

Ganyard Farm LLC

$93,795.00

Townhouse

102 Harvest Oaks Ln

Ganyard Farm LLC

$93,470.00

Townhouse

102 Harvest Oaks Ln

Ganyard Farm LLC

$93,470.00

Townhouse

411 W Chapel Hill St

Legacy Tower LLC

$1,329,100.00

Business

1637 E Lawson St

Durham Technical Community

$33,500.00

Assembly (3)

200 Kentington Dr

Hendrick Automotive Group

$4,450,000.00

Business

225 Kentington Dr

Hendrick Automotive Group

$12,765,000.00

Business

801 Englewood Ave

Cheston James

$10,450.00

Single Family

2221 Matterhorn Rd

Hendrick Automotive Group

$780,000.00

Business

3122 Hillandale Rd

Croasdaile Farms Apartments

$170,000.00

Not Applicable

318 Blackwell St

American Campus LLC

$52,978.00

Business

402 Wellwater Ave

Lennar Carolinas LLC

$220,896.00

Single Family

111 Filigree Way

Meritage Homes of the Carolinas

$236,544.00

Single Family

905 Sherron Rd

Sherron Michael D

$3,000.00

Single Family

357 Davis Dr

DD Davis Park LLC

$58,271.78

Utility

357 Davis Dr

DD Davis Park LLC

$42,091.58

Utility

357 Davis Dr

DD Davis Park LLC

$3,106,106.49

Residential (2)

357 Davis Dr

DD Davis Park LLC

$5,083,867.80

Residential (2)

105 S Mangum St

Nye Lands LLC

$206,091.00

Business

105 E Maynard Ave

Suggs Roy

$3,400.00

Single Family

1024 W Forest Hills Blvd

Woods Christopher W

$152,653.50

Single Family

902 South Bend Dr

Toll NC LP

$265,716.00

Single Family

231 South Bend Dr

Toll NC LP

$297,198.00

Single Family

102 Harvest Oaks Ln

Ganyard Farm LLC

$93,470.00

Townhouse

102 Harvest Oaks Ln

Ganyard Farm LLC

$93,470.00

Townhouse

206 Dacian Ave

Roberts Amanda

$232,000.00

Single Family

2811 Reynolda Cir

Hodges Kenneth E

$6,995.91

Single Family

2207 Chase St

Burch David Ferrell

$61,558.61

Single Family

121 Currituck Ln

Newbold Wilbert S

$18,728.00

Single Family

708 E Forest Hills Blvd

Hughes Jeffrey A

$111,896.00

Single Family

103 Purpleheart St

B Wallace Design & Construction

$210,012.00

Single Family

3207 Rugby Rd

Tupper Donald E

$555,192.00

Single Family

2525 Croasdaile Farm Pkwy

Lakefield Farm LLC

$44,755.00

Utility

111 Waxwing Dr

Eld Cardinal Oaks LLC

$171,500.00

Single Family

207 Snowy Egret Ct

Level Carolina Homes LLC

$192,390.00

Single Family

1525 Glenn School Rd

Wal-Mart Real Estate Business

$25,364.00

Utility

5450 New Hope Commons Dr

Kir New Hope Commons Limited

$25,364.00

Utility

4825 Creekstone Dr

Highwoods/Forsyth Limited Partnership

$54,000.00

Business

3546 Dixon Rd

Renovision Properties LLC

$280,000.00

Single Family

115 Arthur Ln

Brennan James Matthew

$77,000.00

Single Family

1421 Magic Hollow Rd

Meritage Homes of North Carolina

$198,198.00

Single Family

1519 Catch Fly Ln

Meritage Homes of the Carolinas

$201,432.00

Townhouse

1513 Catch Fly Ln

Meritage Homes of the Carolinas

$201,432.00

Townhouse

1515 Catch Fly Ln

Meritage Homes of the Carolinas

$174,438.00

Townhouse

1517 Catch Fly Ln

Meritage Homes of the Carolinas

$168,762.00

Townhouse

111 Tuttle Rd

Pulte Home Corporation

$255,486.00

Single Family

201 Tuttle Rd

Pulte Home Corporation

$222,882.00

Single Family

107 Tuttle Rd

Pulte Home Corporation

$281,556.00

Single Family

4348 Flintlock Ln

Lennar Carolinas LLC

$136,290.00

Townhouse

4346 Flintlock Ln

Lennar Carolinas LLC

$133,980.00

Townhouse

4342 Flintlock Ln

Lennar Carolinas LLC

$135,036.00

Townhouse

4340 Flintlock Ln

Lennar Carolinas LLC

$133,980.00

Townhouse

4344 Flintlock Ln

Lennar Carolinas LLC

$135,036.00

Townhouse

403 Wellwater Ave

Lennar Carolinas LLC

$195,888.00

Single Family

222 E Markham Ave

Ward Brendan J

$65,000.00

Single Family

501 John Jones Rd

Frigo Frederick W

$63,200.00

Single Family

1911 Pattersons Mill Rd

MREC Brightleaf LLC

$308,814.00

Single Family

1907 Pattersons Mill Rd

MREC Brightleaf LLC

$260,898.00

Single Family

1005 Searstone Ct

Eastwood Homes of Raleigh LLC

$197,406.00

Single Family

211 Snowy Egret Ct

Level Carolina Homes LLC

$171,500.00

Single Family

101 W Enterprise St

Thayer Custom Homes Inc

$134,400.00

Single Family

8 Blue Bottle Ln

Link Shachar N

$126,123.00

Single Family

2612 Heather Glen Rd

Tucker Bradley

$61,886.00

Single Family

105 Ibis Ln

Pulte Home Corporation

$206,712.00

Single Family

18 Currituck Ln

Pulte Home Corporation

$230,736.00

Single Family

6 Currituck Ln

Pulte Home Corporation

$230,736.00

Single Family

114 Tanoak Ct

Pulte Home Corporation

$222,024.00

Single Family

115 Snowdrop Ln

Pulte Home Corporation

$150,000.00

Single Family

1003 Axelwood Ln

Pulte Home Corporation

$176,748.00

Single Family

118 Snowdrop Ln

Pulte Home Corporation

$155,232.00

Single Family

307 Tuttle Rd

Pulte Home Corporation

$260,766.00

Single Family

513 Tuttle Rd

Pulte Home Corporation

$178,992.00

Single Family

207 Pipit Dr

Pulte Home Corporation

$132,990.00

Single Family

529 Turnstone Dr

Pulte Home Corporation

$174,570.00

Single Family

521 Turnstone Dr

Pulte Home Corporation

$158,928.00

Single Family

303 Ibis Ln

Pulte Home Corporation

$234,630.00

Single Family

205 Ibis Ln

Pulte Home Corporation

$227,898.00

Single Family

2426 Tryon Rd

Downer Joanna

$120,144.00

Single Family

2301 Chautauqua Ave

Parker Debra O

$14,000.00

Single Family

1404 Halley St

FBV Development Inc

$30,000.00

Single Family

4012 Kettering Dr

Overmon Micah

$4,095.00

Single Family

3329 Prospect Pkwy

Level Carolina Homes LLC

$221,000.00

Single Family

1109 Meadow Wood Dr

Mungo Homes of North Carolina

$191,466.00

Single Family

1115 Meadow Wood Dr

Mungo Homes of North Carolina

$194,634.00

Single Family

1107 Meadow Wood Dr

Mungo Homes of North Carolina

$190,080.00

Single Family

206 Dogwood Blossoms Dr

Mungo Homes of North Carolina

$161,634.00

Single Family

315 Brandermill Dr

Seif-Naraghi Sonya

$20,000.00

Single Family

3720 Lucknam Ln

Parker Maria

$29,640.00

Single Family

105 Roundtable Pl

GHD-Sterling LLC

$242,616.00

Single Family

113 Roundtable Pl

GHD-Sterling LLC

$191,994.00

Single Family

1021 Atticus Way

AVH Bethpage LLC

$165,264.00

Single Family

1211 Pulitzer Ln

AVH Bethpage LLC

$261,690.00

Single Family

1021 Cuthbert Ln

AVH Bethpage LLC

$210,144.00

Single Family

1005 Santiago St

AVH Bethpage LLC

$172,656.00

Single Family

3 Pearl Mill Ct

CalAtlantic Group Inc

$308,814.00

Single Family

611 Dowd St

J&G Transmogrify Homes LLC

$180,000.00

Single Family

