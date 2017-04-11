Durham County building permits for week of April 3-7, 2017

Address
Owner
Cost
Occupancy
419 Davis Dr
LCFRE Durham Keystone
$2,860,000.00
Business
4058 Stirrup Creek Dr
Scannell Properties #233 LLC
$765,548.00
Business
357 Davis Dr
DD Davis Park LLC
$5,292,828.58
Residential (2)
212 Kentington Dr
Hendrick Automotive Group
$6,940,000.00
Business
357 Davis Dr
DD Davis Park LLC
$7,192,189.36
Residential (2)
225 Keating St
DD Davis Park LLC
$3,985,053.10
Residential (2)
1203 Woodcroft Pky
Woodcroft Swim & Tennis Club
$27,183.00
Assembly (3)
102 Harvest Oaks Ln
Ganyard Farm LLC
$93,795.00
Townhouse
102 Harvest Oaks Ln
Ganyard Farm LLC
$93,470.00
Townhouse
102 Harvest Oaks Ln
Ganyard Farm LLC
$93,470.00
Townhouse
411 W Chapel Hill St
Legacy Tower LLC
$1,329,100.00
Business
1637 E Lawson St
Durham Technical Community
$33,500.00
Assembly (3)
200 Kentington Dr
Hendrick Automotive Group
$4,450,000.00
Business
225 Kentington Dr
Hendrick Automotive Group
$12,765,000.00
Business
801 Englewood Ave
Cheston James
$10,450.00
Single Family
2221 Matterhorn Rd
Hendrick Automotive Group
$780,000.00
Business
3122 Hillandale Rd
Croasdaile Farms Apartments
$170,000.00
Not Applicable
318 Blackwell St
American Campus LLC
$52,978.00
Business
402 Wellwater Ave
Lennar Carolinas LLC
$220,896.00
Single Family
111 Filigree Way
Meritage Homes of the Carolinas
$236,544.00
Single Family
905 Sherron Rd
Sherron Michael D
$3,000.00
Single Family
357 Davis Dr
DD Davis Park LLC
$58,271.78
Utility
357 Davis Dr
DD Davis Park LLC
$42,091.58
Utility
357 Davis Dr
DD Davis Park LLC
$3,106,106.49
Residential (2)
357 Davis Dr
DD Davis Park LLC
$5,083,867.80
Residential (2)
105 S Mangum St
Nye Lands LLC
$206,091.00
Business
105 E Maynard Ave
Suggs Roy
$3,400.00
Single Family
1024 W Forest Hills Blvd
Woods Christopher W
$152,653.50
Single Family
902 South Bend Dr
Toll NC LP
$265,716.00
Single Family
231 South Bend Dr
Toll NC LP
$297,198.00
Single Family
102 Harvest Oaks Ln
Ganyard Farm LLC
$93,470.00
Townhouse
102 Harvest Oaks Ln
Ganyard Farm LLC
$93,470.00
Townhouse
206 Dacian Ave
Roberts Amanda
$232,000.00
Single Family
2811 Reynolda Cir
Hodges Kenneth E
$6,995.91
Single Family
2207 Chase St
Burch David Ferrell
$61,558.61
Single Family
121 Currituck Ln
Newbold Wilbert S
$18,728.00
Single Family
708 E Forest Hills Blvd
Hughes Jeffrey A
$111,896.00
Single Family
103 Purpleheart St
B Wallace Design & Construction
$210,012.00
Single Family
3207 Rugby Rd
Tupper Donald E
$555,192.00
Single Family
2525 Croasdaile Farm Pkwy
Lakefield Farm LLC
$44,755.00
Utility
111 Waxwing Dr
Eld Cardinal Oaks LLC
$171,500.00
Single Family
207 Snowy Egret Ct
Level Carolina Homes LLC
$192,390.00
Single Family
1525 Glenn School Rd
Wal-Mart Real Estate Business
$25,364.00
Utility
5450 New Hope Commons Dr
Kir New Hope Commons Limited
$25,364.00
Utility
4825 Creekstone Dr
Highwoods/Forsyth Limited Partnership
$54,000.00
Business
3546 Dixon Rd
Renovision Properties LLC
$280,000.00
Single Family
115 Arthur Ln
Brennan James Matthew
$77,000.00
Single Family
1421 Magic Hollow Rd
Meritage Homes of North Carolina
$198,198.00
Single Family
1519 Catch Fly Ln
Meritage Homes of the Carolinas
$201,432.00
Townhouse
1513 Catch Fly Ln
Meritage Homes of the Carolinas
$201,432.00
Townhouse
1515 Catch Fly Ln
Meritage Homes of the Carolinas
$174,438.00
Townhouse
1517 Catch Fly Ln
Meritage Homes of the Carolinas
$168,762.00
Townhouse
111 Tuttle Rd
Pulte Home Corporation
$255,486.00
Single Family
201 Tuttle Rd
Pulte Home Corporation
$222,882.00
Single Family
107 Tuttle Rd
Pulte Home Corporation
$281,556.00
Single Family
4348 Flintlock Ln
Lennar Carolinas LLC
$136,290.00
Townhouse
4346 Flintlock Ln
Lennar Carolinas LLC
$133,980.00
Townhouse
4342 Flintlock Ln
Lennar Carolinas LLC
$135,036.00
Townhouse
4340 Flintlock Ln
Lennar Carolinas LLC
$133,980.00
Townhouse
4344 Flintlock Ln
Lennar Carolinas LLC
$135,036.00
Townhouse
403 Wellwater Ave
Lennar Carolinas LLC
$195,888.00
Single Family
222 E Markham Ave
Ward Brendan J
$65,000.00
Single Family
501 John Jones Rd
Frigo Frederick W
$63,200.00
Single Family
1911 Pattersons Mill Rd
MREC Brightleaf LLC
$308,814.00
Single Family
1907 Pattersons Mill Rd
MREC Brightleaf LLC
$260,898.00
Single Family
1005 Searstone Ct
Eastwood Homes of Raleigh LLC
$197,406.00
Single Family
211 Snowy Egret Ct
Level Carolina Homes LLC
$171,500.00
Single Family
101 W Enterprise St
Thayer Custom Homes Inc
$134,400.00
Single Family
8 Blue Bottle Ln
Link Shachar N
$126,123.00
Single Family
2612 Heather Glen Rd
Tucker Bradley
$61,886.00
Single Family
105 Ibis Ln
Pulte Home Corporation
$206,712.00
Single Family
18 Currituck Ln
Pulte Home Corporation
$230,736.00
Single Family
6 Currituck Ln
Pulte Home Corporation
$230,736.00
Single Family
114 Tanoak Ct
Pulte Home Corporation
$222,024.00
Single Family
115 Snowdrop Ln
Pulte Home Corporation
$150,000.00
Single Family
1003 Axelwood Ln
Pulte Home Corporation
$176,748.00
Single Family
118 Snowdrop Ln
Pulte Home Corporation
$155,232.00
Single Family
307 Tuttle Rd
Pulte Home Corporation
$260,766.00
Single Family
513 Tuttle Rd
Pulte Home Corporation
$178,992.00
Single Family
207 Pipit Dr
Pulte Home Corporation
$132,990.00
Single Family
529 Turnstone Dr
Pulte Home Corporation
$174,570.00
Single Family
521 Turnstone Dr
Pulte Home Corporation
$158,928.00
Single Family
303 Ibis Ln
Pulte Home Corporation
$234,630.00
Single Family
205 Ibis Ln
Pulte Home Corporation
$227,898.00
Single Family
2426 Tryon Rd
Downer Joanna
$120,144.00
Single Family
2301 Chautauqua Ave
Parker Debra O
$14,000.00
Single Family
1404 Halley St
FBV Development Inc
$30,000.00
Single Family
4012 Kettering Dr
Overmon Micah
$4,095.00
Single Family
3329 Prospect Pkwy
Level Carolina Homes LLC
$221,000.00
Single Family
1109 Meadow Wood Dr
Mungo Homes of North Carolina
$191,466.00
Single Family
1115 Meadow Wood Dr
Mungo Homes of North Carolina
$194,634.00
Single Family
1107 Meadow Wood Dr
Mungo Homes of North Carolina
$190,080.00
Single Family
206 Dogwood Blossoms Dr
Mungo Homes of North Carolina
$161,634.00
Single Family
315 Brandermill Dr
Seif-Naraghi Sonya
$20,000.00
Single Family
3720 Lucknam Ln
Parker Maria
$29,640.00
Single Family
105 Roundtable Pl
GHD-Sterling LLC
$242,616.00
Single Family
113 Roundtable Pl
GHD-Sterling LLC
$191,994.00
Single Family
1021 Atticus Way
AVH Bethpage LLC
$165,264.00
Single Family
1211 Pulitzer Ln
AVH Bethpage LLC
$261,690.00
Single Family
1021 Cuthbert Ln
AVH Bethpage LLC
$210,144.00
Single Family
1005 Santiago St
AVH Bethpage LLC
$172,656.00
Single Family
3 Pearl Mill Ct
CalAtlantic Group Inc
$308,814.00
Single Family
611 Dowd St
J&G Transmogrify Homes LLC
$180,000.00
Single Family
