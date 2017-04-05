Renovation completed at hotel near Duke University Medical Center

The former Brookwood Inn near Duke University Medical Center has completed its transformation into a Cambria Hotel, a chain run by Choice Hotels International Inc.
The 33-year-old property was acquired in 2015 for $10.2 million by the Florida-based Robert Finvarb Cos. and the Raleigh-based Concord Hospitality, according to county records. The development firms put around $8 million into renovating the 146-room hotel into a Cambria-branded property.
Rooms at the hotel will start at $139 per night, according to a Cambria spokesperson. This is the second Cambria-branded property in the area — it also has a hotel near Raleigh-Durham International Airport in Morrisville.
“The Durham property represents another exciting example of Cambria’s expansion into urban markets across the country,” said Janis Cannon, senior vice president of upscale brands at Choice Hotels, in a statement.
The hotel has on-site dining, featuring local specialties, liquor, wine and local beers, as well as a coffee bar. The hotel’s furniture was also updated and free Wi-Fi is available to guests.
Concord Properties has helped develop four Cambria-branded properties now, and the firm also was behind the Residence Inn Marriott at 1108 W. Main St. in Durham.
Concord Properties said in a statement that it is currently developing more Cambria-branded properties.
“We have had great success with this brand, and the Cambria Duke-Durham Medical Center Area will be our fourth Cambria opening, with more Cambria properties in development,” Concord Properties CEO Mark Laport said in a statement. “Cambria hotels and suites provides amenities well suited for guests traveling on business and leisure, and we feel that value is augmented by the location advantages of the hotel.”
