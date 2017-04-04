Business

April 4, 2017 6:30 PM

Durham County building permits for week of March 27 - March 31, 2017

Address

Owner

Cost

Occupancy

4068 Stirrup Creek Dr

Scannell Properties #233 LLC

$1,548,669.00

Business

302 Morris St

Measurement Incorporated

$19,218,975.00

Business

200 Morris St

Measurement Incorporated

$18,701,503.00

Business

325 Roney St

Murray Tula N Heirs

$15,385,569.00

Storage (2)

4 Trillium Ct

Stovall James E

$224,796.00

Single Family

2200 W Main St

Lore DNC Erwin Square LP

$4,700.00

Assembly (2)

1614 N Roxboro St

First Presbyterian Church

$220,704.00

Single Family

2121 Pershing St

Clauson Jacob

$490,000.00

Single Family

1918 Perry St

Winberry Larry Kent

$20,700.00

Assembly (2)

905 W Main St

Sehed Investment Group

$27,445.00

Business

4655 Hope Valley Rd

MP Woods Edge LLC

$151,208.00

Assembly (3)

2510 Meridian Pky

IVC Meridian LL O LLC

$292,514.00

Business

1103 Axelwood Ln

Pulte Home Corporation

$146,520.00

Single Family

1105 Axelwood Ln

Pulte Home Corporation

$167,442.00

Single Family

1107 Axelwood Ln

Pulte Home Corporation

$127,380.00

Single Family

1123 Axelwood Ln

Pulte Home Corporation

$183,414.00

Single Family

1011 Rocketcress Dr

Pulte Home Corporation

$130,000.00

Townhouse

1013 Rocketcress Dr

Pulte Home Corporation

$130,000.00

Townhouse

1015 Rocketcress Dr

Pulte Home Corporation

$130,000.00

Townhouse

1311 Carolina Ave

Rider Cynthia V

$23,200.00

Single Family

1015 Monmouth Ave

Cole Stephen Nathaniel

$42,408.00

Single Family

1017 Rocketcress Dr

Pulte Home Corporation

$130,000.00

Townhouse

2200 W Main St

Lore DNC Erwin Square LP

$196,899.00

Business

2740 Spencer St

Gerschutz Andrew Daniel

$62,557.50

Single Family

2615 Sarah Ave

Friedman Daniel J

$71,900.00

Single Family

40 Duke Medicine Cir

Duke University

$549,233.52

Business

605 E Markham Ave

Shamrock Partners LLC

$225,000.00

Single Family

212 N Driver St

Powell-Copeland Janie M

$25,690.00

Single Family

2620 Chapel Hill Rd

Herndon Mary Faith

$110,420.40

Single Family

2424 Erwin Rd

Hines Global Reit Hock Plaza I

$91,523.00

Business

3004 Montgomery St

Sud Ish

$33,500.00

Single Family

1313 E Club Blvd

Roberts Robert A

$69,082.00

Storage (1)

1919 Aiken Ave

Gonzales Manuel Garcia

$91,872.00

Single Family

3214 Lochinvar Dr

Drewry David H

$8,500.00

Single Family

1916 Spring Creek Dr

Shirley Amanda

$13,586.00

Single Family

4300 Rogers Rd

Duke Energy Corporation

$85,000.00

Utility

206 Continental Dr

Finch James

$27,000.00

Single Family

4339 Flintlock Ln

Lennar Carolinas LLC

$133,980.00

Townhouse

118 Fox Run Ct

Toledo Builders LLC

$173,910.00

Single Family

19 San Rimini Way

Ikonomidis John S

$1,040,150.00

Single Family

903 South Bend Dr

Schaefer Daniel J

$120,875.00

Single Family

1004 Byram Rd

GK Brightwood LLLP

$1,899,842.00

Single Family

104 Canvasback Dr

ELD Cardinal Oaks LLC

$171,500.00

Single Family

210 Dogwood Blossoms Dr

Mungo Homes of North Carolina

$178,266.00

Single Family

1009 Axelwood Ln

Pulte Home Corporation

$173,514.00

Single Family

1127 Axelwood Ln

Pulte Home Corporation

$130,000.00

Single Family

1205 Areca Way

Pulte Home Corporation

$190,938.00

Single Family

4345 Flintlock Ln

Lennar Carolinas LLC

$133,980.00

Townhouse

4343 Flintlock Ln

Lennar Carolinas LLC

$135,036.00

Townhouse

4341 Flintlock Ln

Lennar Carolinas LLC

$135,036.00

Townhouse

