Durham County building permits for week of March 27 - March 31, 2017

Address
Owner
Cost
Occupancy
4068 Stirrup Creek Dr
Scannell Properties #233 LLC
$1,548,669.00
Business
302 Morris St
Measurement Incorporated
$19,218,975.00
Business
200 Morris St
Measurement Incorporated
$18,701,503.00
Business
325 Roney St
Murray Tula N Heirs
$15,385,569.00
Storage (2)
4 Trillium Ct
Stovall James E
$224,796.00
Single Family
2200 W Main St
Lore DNC Erwin Square LP
$4,700.00
Assembly (2)
1614 N Roxboro St
First Presbyterian Church
$220,704.00
Single Family
2121 Pershing St
Clauson Jacob
$490,000.00
Single Family
1918 Perry St
Winberry Larry Kent
$20,700.00
Assembly (2)
905 W Main St
Sehed Investment Group
$27,445.00
Business
4655 Hope Valley Rd
MP Woods Edge LLC
$151,208.00
Assembly (3)
2510 Meridian Pky
IVC Meridian LL O LLC
$292,514.00
Business
1103 Axelwood Ln
Pulte Home Corporation
$146,520.00
Single Family
1105 Axelwood Ln
Pulte Home Corporation
$167,442.00
Single Family
1107 Axelwood Ln
Pulte Home Corporation
$127,380.00
Single Family
1123 Axelwood Ln
Pulte Home Corporation
$183,414.00
Single Family
1011 Rocketcress Dr
Pulte Home Corporation
$130,000.00
Townhouse
1013 Rocketcress Dr
Pulte Home Corporation
$130,000.00
Townhouse
1015 Rocketcress Dr
Pulte Home Corporation
$130,000.00
Townhouse
1311 Carolina Ave
Rider Cynthia V
$23,200.00
Single Family
1015 Monmouth Ave
Cole Stephen Nathaniel
$42,408.00
Single Family
1017 Rocketcress Dr
Pulte Home Corporation
$130,000.00
Townhouse
2200 W Main St
Lore DNC Erwin Square LP
$196,899.00
Business
2740 Spencer St
Gerschutz Andrew Daniel
$62,557.50
Single Family
2615 Sarah Ave
Friedman Daniel J
$71,900.00
Single Family
40 Duke Medicine Cir
Duke University
$549,233.52
Business
605 E Markham Ave
Shamrock Partners LLC
$225,000.00
Single Family
212 N Driver St
Powell-Copeland Janie M
$25,690.00
Single Family
2620 Chapel Hill Rd
Herndon Mary Faith
$110,420.40
Single Family
2424 Erwin Rd
Hines Global Reit Hock Plaza I
$91,523.00
Business
3004 Montgomery St
Sud Ish
$33,500.00
Single Family
1313 E Club Blvd
Roberts Robert A
$69,082.00
Storage (1)
1919 Aiken Ave
Gonzales Manuel Garcia
$91,872.00
Single Family
3214 Lochinvar Dr
Drewry David H
$8,500.00
Single Family
1916 Spring Creek Dr
Shirley Amanda
$13,586.00
Single Family
4300 Rogers Rd
Duke Energy Corporation
$85,000.00
Utility
206 Continental Dr
Finch James
$27,000.00
Single Family
4339 Flintlock Ln
Lennar Carolinas LLC
$133,980.00
Townhouse
118 Fox Run Ct
Toledo Builders LLC
$173,910.00
Single Family
19 San Rimini Way
Ikonomidis John S
$1,040,150.00
Single Family
903 South Bend Dr
Schaefer Daniel J
$120,875.00
Single Family
1004 Byram Rd
GK Brightwood LLLP
$1,899,842.00
Single Family
104 Canvasback Dr
ELD Cardinal Oaks LLC
$171,500.00
Single Family
210 Dogwood Blossoms Dr
Mungo Homes of North Carolina
$178,266.00
Single Family
1009 Axelwood Ln
Pulte Home Corporation
$173,514.00
Single Family
1127 Axelwood Ln
Pulte Home Corporation
$130,000.00
Single Family
1205 Areca Way
Pulte Home Corporation
$190,938.00
Single Family
4345 Flintlock Ln
Lennar Carolinas LLC
$133,980.00
Townhouse
4343 Flintlock Ln
Lennar Carolinas LLC
$135,036.00
Townhouse
4341 Flintlock Ln
Lennar Carolinas LLC
$135,036.00
Townhouse
