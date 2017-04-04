New Chipotle to open in Chapel Hill on Thursday

A new Chipotle Mexican Grill is set to open Thursday, April 6, in Chapel Hill’s Eastgate Shopping Center — giving the town its second location for the popular burrito maker.
The new Chipotle is located at 1490 Fordham Blvd. and will open at 10:45 a.m. on Thursday. The fast-casual Mexican restaurant will employ 30 people.
The new Chipotle is one of a string of new additions to the Eastgate Shopping Center on the east side of Chapel Hill. Last month, the fast-casual salad restaurant Chopt Creative Salad Company announced it would be putting its third Triangle location at the shopping center.
Eastgate also recently added an Ulta Beauty store, and the popular Durham bakery Guglhupf is planning to open a 1,250-square-foot bakery there this month. The shopping center is also home to a Trader Joe’s, Bruegger’s Bagels and Starbucks.
Chapel Hill’s other Chipotle is located at 301 W. Franklin St.
