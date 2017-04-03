Where to partake in N.C. Beer Month celebrations in the Durham-Chapel Hill area

April is North Carolina Beer Month — which means, from the mountains to the beach, craft breweries and bottle shops are hosting events to celebrate one of the nation’s hotbeds of craft beer.
Those living or visiting the greater Durham area, which has seen a number of new breweries open shop in recent years, should be able to find a different place to visit every week in April for N.C. Beer Month.
A full list of events across the state can be found at ncbeermonth.com. A spattering of local events are listed below.
Durham
▪ Durham craft brewer Fullsteam Brewery is holding events every week during April. The events are focused around the brewing process, with educational sessions on grains (April 8), hops (April 15), and yeast (April 22). Fullsteam is bringing in experts on each subject.
Fullsteam wraps up beer month with a battle of the beers on April 29. The brewery’s employees will compete against each other to see who can brew the best beer made from North Carolina grains and at least one ingredient from the state and from a local company.
▪ Ponysaurus Brewing Co. is hosting the Bull City Food Swap at its brewery on Monday, April 17. The event gives guests the opportunity to drink beer and trade homegrown food.
▪ Tap the Triangle’s Friday Night Flights beer shuttle is running tours every Friday this month in Durham. The company is offering 20 percent off its tours during N.C. Beer Month and makes stops at Durty Bull Brewing Co., Ponysaurus, Startpoint Brewing, Ramblers Bottle Shop, Sam’s Quik Shop and Fullsteam.
▪ Bull City Burger and Brewery is releasing four one-off beers this month: a cask-conditioned Jack Tar Irish Stout with Amarena Cherries (April 1), a Mango Mint Mosaic Single Hop IPA (April 7), a bourbon barrel-aged Boars Russian Imperial Stout (April 14), and a Secret Sour Saison with Raspberries (April 21).
▪ Many of Durham’s bottle shops are also holding special N.C. Beer Month events. Bottle 501 will have a North Carolina brewery tap takeover every week. Beer Durham will host a party on Friday, April 7. Beer Study has a litany of events as well as Sam’s Quik Shop.
▪ Bull Durham Beer Co. is hosting free blues concerts every Wednesday and Friday in April at its new The Bullpen location on Blackwell Street. The music will be from various artists through the Music Maker Relief Foundation.
Chapel Hill
▪ Carrboro’s Steel String Brewery is hosting a cake bake-off on Saturday, April 8, in honor of the annual release of its Choco Freakness Imperial Cocoa Stout.
Hillsborough
▪ Mystery Brewing is co-hosting a three-day block party in Hillsborough on April 28-30. The block party, called West Fest, will feature local musicians and beer from Mystery Brewing.
Pittsboro
▪ Raleigh-centric Walter Magazine is hosting a beer tasting event at Pittsboro’s Fearrington Village on Sunday, April 9. The event runs from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. and features beers from Fullsteam Brewery, Mother Earth Brewing, Bond Brother Beer Co., Four Saints Brewing Co. and Tarboro Brewing Co.
Tickets are $25 per person and complimentary hors d’oeuvres, pop-up shops and live music from Gasoline Stove will be present.
▪ New Pittsboro cider maker Chatham Cider Works is hosting an open house at its cidery on April 15, from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.
