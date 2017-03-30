New self-storage facility being built next to Rooms To Go on Durham-Chapel Hill Boulevard

Durham is set for the addition of another self-storage facility as construction is under way on a CubeSmart Self Storage facility off of Durham-Chapel Hill Boulevard.
The facility is being built at 3302 Petty Road on property adjacent to the Rooms To Go furniture store on Durham-Chapel Hill Boulevard. National real estate services firm JLL is managing the construction for the site’s developer.
A representative for CubeSmart, a publicly-traded real estate investment trust that manages more than 800 self-storage facilities across the U.S., confirmed that it would manage and brand the store.
Construction of the four-story, 67,000-square-foot facility is expected to be completed by the end of the year, JLL said in a release. The facility will have 785 climate-controlled units.
The under-construction property was purchased in July 2016 by 3302 Petty LLC for $425,000. The limited liability company 3302 Petty LLC lists its registered address as 1355 Greenwood Cliff, suite 150, in Charlotte. That address is also listed as the location of the development firm Proffitt Dixon Partners.
Proffitt Dixon Partners did not immediately return a request for comment.
Charlotte-based Overcash Demmit Architects is the architect and another Charlotte-based firm Edifice General Contractors is serving as the general contractor.
Zachery Eanes: 919-419-6684, @zeanes
Comments