Social media threat against Confederate monument lands Graham man in jail

By Joe Johnson

jjohnson@heraldsun.com

August 25, 2017 5:28 PM

A social media threat to blow up the Alamance County Courthouse and a Confederate monument has landed a Graham man in jail.

The Alamance County Sheriff's Office announced Friday that Thomas Lee Jeffries Jr., 24, of Graham, was arrested and charged with inciting a riot, according to multiple media reports.

He was arrested after authorities said he allegedly posted a threat on social media involving “blowing the courthouse up.”

The threat against the Graham landmarks was discovered by the county sheriff’s office after recent protests in Durham and Charlottesville, Virginia, according to authorities.

He was held in the Alamance County jail under a $10,000 bail.

Joe Johnson: 919-419-6889, @JEJ_HSNews

