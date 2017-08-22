Weapons of mass destruction seized from golf cart, north of Greensboro

A Rockingham County sheriff's deputy spotted something suspicious at 4 a.m. Saturday.
It was a golf cart.
A juvenile was driving the cart southbound on U.S. 220 Business with an adult passenger riding along.
The deputy pulled the cart to the curb.
The golf carters were a father and son, and the deputy searched their cart.
Two devices “believed to be” improvised explosive devices were discovered in the golf cart, said Rockingham sheriff’s spokesman Sgt. Kevin Suthard.
There were guns too.
“The boy and his father were collectively armed with a handgun, a rifle and pipe bombs,” said Greensboro police spokeswoman Susan Danielsen.
The father, Terry Michael Martin, 43, of 433 Janet Road in Stoneville, was arrested on two counts of felony possession of a weapon of mass destruction.
Martin's juvenile son's name has not been released.
Three members of the Greensboro Police Hazardous Devices Team responded to a request to assist the Rockingham County Sheriff’s deputies deal with the bombs at 5:00 a.m.
The pipe bombs were detonated on scene.
“Safely,” Suthard wrote in a release.
The bomb devices were safely detonated and Martin was held on $5,000 bail. He's scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on Sept. 6.
Colin Warren-Hicks: 919-419-6636, @CWarrenHicks
