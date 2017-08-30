‘Nashville Statement’ against gay marriage, transgender people gets local endorsement

The president of Southeastern Baptist Theological Seminary in Wake Forest and several faculty members have signed a statement from conservative evangelicals saying same-sex attraction and identifying as transgender are sinful and that supporting either is immoral.
The 14-article manifesto, called “the Nashville Statement” for the city where it was ratified, was released Tuesday by the Council on Biblical Manhood and Womanhood, an evangelical coalition formed in 1987. More than 150 people have signed the statement, including Daniel Akin, president of Southeastern Baptist Theological Seminary.
The statement stirred controversy and backlash online after it was released.
A school spokeswoman said Akin had a family emergency and was not immediately available to discuss the manifesto.
But he tweeted, “There is much need for biblical clarity & compassion in the discussion on sexuality. This statement helps.” He provided a link to the statement.
Professors at the seminary who signed the document are Daniel Heimbach, Mark Liederbach, Kenneth Keathley and Keith Whitfield.
The group introduces the document with a preamble that says it is being offered as biblical guidance for churches and Christian organizations.
“As Western culture has become increasingly post-Christian, it has embarked upon a massive revision of what it means to be a human being,” the preamble says, adding that it is now common for people to express sexuality as an individual preference.
“The spirit of our age does not delight in God’s good design of male and female,” the preamble says. “Consequently, confusion reigns over some of the most basic questions of our humanity,” said Denny Burk, president of CBMW. “The aim of the Nashville Statement is to shine a light into the darkness – to declare the goodness of God’s design in our sexuality and in creating us as male and female.”
The document then lists 14 articles, each presented with a statement of affirmation and denial.
Among other things, the articles say that: marriage is between one man and one woman; God’s will is for all people to remain chaste outside of marriage; people born with “a physical order of sex development” should embrace their biological sex “insofar as it may be known”; that “adopting a homosexual or transgender self-conception” is not consistent with God’s purposes; that people who are attracted to others of the same sex can live a life that pleases God, but the attraction is sinful and acting on it can’t be justified.
The 10th article says, “It is sinful to approve of homosexual immorality or transgenderism and ... such approval constitutes an essential departure from Christian faithfulness and witness.”
It adds that the group denies “that the approval of homosexual immorality or transgenderism is a matter of moral indifference about which otherwise faithful Christians should agree to disagree.”
