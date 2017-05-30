NCCU students join Habitat for Humanity effort in Bahamas

Six students on a team from N.C. Central University are traveling to Nassau, Bahamas, this week to help Habitat for Humanity of the Bahamas assist families affected by disaster on the grand island.
NCCU’s Office of Spiritual Development and Dialogue will partner with CityWell Church’s Wesley Campus Ministry in painting, landscaping and light construction at the island’s Habitat location.
“I’m very excited to be a part of this experience and to travel as a student leader and volunteer,” said Tim Howard, a public health educator major from Charlotte. “It is my hope to touch the lives of others.”
The NCCU team will be hosted by St. Michael’s United Methodist Church of Nassau. In addition to providing home repairs, students will participate in missionary outreach.
The trip is co-sponsored by NCCU’s City Well Wesley Campus Ministry, the UMC Board of Higher Education and Ministry and the N.C. Conference of the UMC in Mission.
Team members include Ann Jones, Tim Howard, Quanedra Lane, Kayle Davis, Winston Holloway and Joshua McLaurin.
New Thought concert
Massachusetts-based singer/songwriter David Roth will bring New Thought musical style to Unity Center of Peace with a day of singing and songwriting on Friday, June 2.
The event will include a songwriting workshop from 3 to 5:30 p.m. followed by a 7:30 p.m. concert.
Fees are $25 for the workshop and $15 for the concert.
Unity Center of Peace, 8800 Seawell School Road, across from Chapel Hill High School, is an inclusive community that promotes a positive path to spiritual living.
Sacred music concert
St. Matthew’s Episcopal Church will host a concert at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 7, at the church, 210 St. Mary’s Road in Hillsborough. Admission is free, but donations are accepted.
Seven young women from Mt. Vernon Senior High School Fine Arts Academy, the members of “Angelus,” have dedicated themselves to performing sacred music of varied religious traditions and periods. This includes medieval chants, polyphony, contemporary Irish choral music and the American Sacred Harp tradition.
The ensemble made its Lincoln Center debut in April 2016 and has performed more than 80 concerts in 16 states,. This summer the ensemble will tour in North Carolina and Tennessee. The Mt. Vernon school provides over 40 events each year to challenge and deepen faith, through exposure to the arts, and to the use of sacred space as a setting for artistic expression.
You can reach Flo Johnston at fjohnston314@gmail.com.
Comments