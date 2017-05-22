Anti-Gun Violence Sabbath on anniversary of Charleston shootings

State and local religious groups are joining together to support the Stand-Up Against Gun Violence Sabbath to mark the second anniversary of the shootings at Mother Emanuel AME Church in Charleston. The Stand-Up Against Gun Violence Sabbath will be held Friday, June 16 through Sunday, June 18.
People of faith are urged to “stand together against gun-related loss while working for responsible gun ownership governed by sensible laws.” The North Carolina Council of Churches and other groups are encouraging faith communites to observe the event. Other collaborators are North Carolinians Against Gun Violence, the N.C. Justice Center, MomsRising, Moms Demand Action, Religious Coalition for a Nonviolent Durham and Wilmington Faiths Against Gun Violence. For more information and resources to participate in the Stand-Up Against Gun Violence Sabbath, visit ncchurches.org/2017/05/2017-stand-sabbath-june-16-18/.
In other local faith news this week:
Revival at Mt. Gilead Baptist
Mt. Gilead Baptist Church is holding its Annual Spring Revival at 6:30 p.m. nightly Tuesday, May 23 through Thursday, May 25. The guest speaker is the Rev. J. Vincent Terry, senior pastor of Mt. Peace Church in Raleigh. Mt. Gilead Baptist is located at 404 Dowd St. in Durham. For information, call 919-688-6052. Rev. David Mitchell is pastor of Mt. Gilead.
Religious Coalition for a Nonviolent Durham roundtable; vigil for La’Vante Biggs
Religious Coalition for a Nonviolent Durham will host its monthly Community Luncheon Roundtable at noon Thursday, May 25 in the fellowship hall of Shepherd’s House United Methodist Church, 107 N. Driver St. Lunch from CORE Catering is free, and all are welcome. The meeting’s presenter will be StepUp Durham, which has helped Durham residents find jobs through its employment training workshops and network with local employers.
Religious Coalition will also hold a vigil for La’Vante Biggs at 10 a.m. Saturday, May 27 at East Durham Park, 2500 E. Main St. The short prayer vigil with Biggs’ family will be held on what would have been his 23rd birthday. Biggs was killed Sept. 5, 2015. Family and friends “seek to remember his great love and affection, his clown-like antics, his laugh and his incredible resolve.” Rev. Tammy Rodman of Sanctuary Outreach Ministry and Wilma Liverpool will lead a time of reflection and shared memories. All ages and faiths welcome.
Bible trivia challenge Saturday
The community is invited to watch a Children’s Bible Trivia Challenge to be held from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, May 27 at the Durham Arts Council, 120 Morris St. The Bible Trivia Challenge, called “Study To Shew Thyself Approved,” will feature challengers ages 10 to 12. Registration is closed. A portion of proceeds will be donated to the Boys and Girls Club of Greater Durham. The challenge is presented by Joyful Connections Corporation, Inc., led by Alicia Grant. Grant said the Bible trivia challenge aims to “support the youth in building confidence and self-esteem; and to help and encourage young children to learn more about creating an atmosphere that enhances a knowledge of God’s word, Christian character, community involvement and discipleship.” For information, contact grant.alicia55@yahoo.com or 919-672-5380.
Dawn Baumgartner Vaughan: 919-419-6563, @dawnbvaughan
Comments