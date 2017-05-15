Belief Briefs: Annual outreach dinner to be served during Ramadan

Believers United for Progress will host its 12th Annual Community Outreach Dinner during Ramadan, from 6 to 8:30 p.m. on Friday, June 2. The dinner, which is free and open to the public, will be held at W.D. Hill Community Center at 1308 Fayettevill St. in Durham. The first community dinner to commemorate Ramadan was sponsored in 2004 by New Visions of Africa, and as it grew is now sponsored by Believers United for Progress, a community organization. The meal is also a time to bring people together for unity in the community. For information and to RSVP, call 919-399-1245 or email humanityone@believersunitedforprogress.org.
In other local faith news this week:
Youth Explosion! at Mt. Gilead Baptist
Mt. Gilead Baptist Church will hold its “Youth Explosion!” on Saturday, May 20. The family event includes food and drinks. Mt. Gilead is at 404 Dowd St. in Durham. For information, call 919-688-6052.
Union Baptist celebrates anniversary
Union Baptist Church will celebrate its 120th Anniversary on Sunday, May 21. There will be a musical concert featuring Luther Barnes and the Sunset Jubilaires along with gospel comedian Les Long. Tickets are $10 and available at the church, 904 N. Roxboro St. in Durham. For information, call the church at 919-688-1304, ext. 1100.
Women’s Day at West Durham Baptist
West Durham Baptist Church, 1901 Athens St., will observe Women's Day on Sunday, May 21 during the 10 a.m. worship service. The theme will be “Women of God Being Restored.” Rev. April Rhinehardt, chaplain at Shaw University, Raleigh, will be the guest speaker. For more information, call 919-682-4453.
VBS registration at St. Paul’s Lutheran
St. Paul's Lutheran Church will host Vacation Bible School June 19 through June 23 at the church, 1200 W. Cornwallis Road in Durham. VBS will be held from 9 a.m. to noon each day for children age 3 through fifth grade. Aftercare is available on a limited basis for an additional charge. For information and to register, visit stpaulsdurham.org or call 919-489-3214.
