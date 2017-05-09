Services remember reconciliation proponent Bishop Marble – Flo Johnston

Two memorial services for the Rev. Alfred “Chip” Marble, Bishop of Mississippi (resigned) and former Assisting Bishop of the Episcopal Diocese of North Carolina, were held this week. Bishop Marble died at his home March 29.
The first was an interfaith service at New Light Baptist Church in Greensboro with involvement from Jewish, Muslim, Hindu and Christian communities. Also participating were the city of Greensboro, Black Lives Matter, the Pulpit Forum and the Beloved Community.
The second was an Episcopal memorial service held by the Diocese of North Carolina at St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church in Greensboro. The Rev. Warren Pittman preached, and a mass choir from across the diocese sang.
During his time in North Carolina, Bishop Marble was involved with Greensboro’s efforts to establish the first Truth and Reconciliation Commission in the United States to examine the “context, causes, sequence and consequences” of the 1979 shooting of five anti-Ku Klux Klan demonstrators by Klan members, all of whom were acquitted.
“If ever there were a saint who understood that the work of reconciliation is the work of evangelism, it was Chip Marble,” said Rt. Rev. Anne Hodges-Copple, bishop diocesan pro tempore of the Diocese of North Carolina.
Holocaust essay
The Jewish Community Foundation and Jewish Federation of Durham-Chapel Hill have announced the winners of their 2017 Holocaust Remembrance Essay Contest, now in its 10th year.
Anne Crabill won first place, writing about art during the Holocaust. Sydney Dye received the second-place award, writing about the Shoah Foundation.
Penny Daum Aldrich created the local contest, held annually to inspire high school students to learn about the Holocaust and to think about the implications of it in their lives and their world.
Family housing
Students began moving into new housing at the Durham Rescue Mission last weekend.
The James T. Ball Jr. Family Student Housing building will offer up to 64 men who are in job training or education programs an affordable place to live.
Guests attending the ribbon cutting toured the facility that features classrooms, testing rooms and an office for the mission’s GED program. The new building will keep some clients from having to sleep on the floor when the mission’s other housing filled up.
James and Wendy Ball chose to support the project in memory of James’ parents and of James’ brother, Scott, who was mentally disabled. The parents set up a trust fund for Scott who died in an accident when he was a young man, leaving the trust fund to James.
Now James and his wife are using Scott’s trust to help others.
DCIA lunch
Durham Congregations in Action will hold its assembly lunch at 11:45 a.m. Tuesday, May 16, at St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church, 82 Kimberly Drive.
The program “End Hunger Durham” will be about developing more collaboration and expanding services by front-line relief programs. Lunch is $7.
Christian Women
Durham Christian Women’s Connection will hold its May luncheon program at 9:45 a.m. Saturday, May 20, in the Commons Dining Room at Croasdaile Village, 2600 Croasdaile Farm Parkway, Durham.
Hattie Amigo will give vacation tips about what to do when traveling in a foreign country and encounter medical needs.
Special speaker is Pam Reeves from Florence, South Carolina. Her topic is on lessons learned when dealing with her husband’s need for a heart transplant.
A hot buffet lunch is $10.
Call 919-384-2073 for reservations.
‘Healing Wounds’
Friends of Christ School for Christian Spirituality has announced a presentation “Healing Physical, Emotional and Spiritual Wounds through Prayer” by Dr. Laura Dunham, founder of the Chapel Hill school.
The event from 3 to 5 p.m. Sunday, June 4, will be held in the lounge at Olin T. Binkley Memorial Baptist Church, 1712 Willow Drive, Chapel Hill.
Dunham is a retired Presbyterian minister, Benedictine oblate and Catholic convert. Now a resident of Riverside, California, she teaches and writes about Christian spirituality, leads retreats, guides the Ignatian Exercises and offers spiritual direction and energy healing through prayer.
Her latest book is “Path of the Purified Heart: The Spiritual Journey as Transformation.” Another book, “Extraordinary Time: Healing from a Season with Cancer, Death and Transition” is in progress.
The event is free, but donations are welcome to help defray costs.
Contact Flo Johnston at fjohnston314@gmail.com or call 910-361-4135.
