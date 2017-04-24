Belief Briefs: Circa 1900 church to unveil historical plaque

Massey’s Chapel United Methodist Church will unveil a plaque on Sunday recognizing the historic status of the circa 1900 building. Massey’s Chapel UMC was designated a Durham historic site several years ago, but had been missing a plaque noting its historic status, said Rev. Kathy Kirkpatrick, pastor of the church near the Streets at Southpoint Mall.
Longtime church member Annie King, now 101 years-old, had appealed in the 1980s to government leaders for the designation for the church built in 1900, Kirkpatrick said. Massey’s Chapel UMC was founded in 1855 by John Massey. The church has a certificate noting its Oct. 9, 1989 designation as a historic landmark by the Durham County Properties Commission and Board of Commissioners. After some help from Preservation Durham, the church now has a plaque to display as well. Massey’s Chapel UMC will unveil the plaque in a short ceremony at 11:15 a.m. Sunday, April 30, after its second worship service. Massey’s Chapel is located at 7222 Fayetteville Road in Durham.
Other faith news:
New pastor at Christus Victor Lutheran
Christus Victor Lutheran Church will install its new pastor, the Rev. Benjamin Krey, at a special service at 3 p.m. Sunday, April 30 at the church, 1615 E NC 54 in Durham. The installation service will be led by the Rev. Marissa Krey. A reception will follow the service. For more information, visit christus-victor.org.
National Day of Prayer at Trinity UMC
Trinity United Methodist Church will hold a prayer service from 7 to 8 p.m. on May 4 in observance of the National Day of Prayer. The service will include quiet meditation and prayer along with music and Scripture readings. Weather permitting, those who attend will gather in the Columbarium Garden and process into the sanctuary at 7 p.m. May 4. If it is raining, they will gather in the narthex. Trinity UMC is located at 215 N. Church St. in downtown Durham.
Ellis Chapel UMC supper
Ellis Chapel United Methodist Church will host a barbecue chicken supper on Saturday, April 29 at 2516 Levi Lane in Bahama. The supper begins at 4 p.m. and lasts until the food is sold out. The cost is $8 for a meal, beverage and dessert, dine in or take out.
