Belief Briefs: Via Crucis on Good Friday

Parishioners from Immaculate Conception Catholic Church will observe Good Friday on Friday, April 14 with Via Crucis, which means Way of the Cross in Spanish. For Christians, Way of the Cross, or Stations of the Cross, is a tradition that marks the 14 stations that Jesus Christ went through during his crucifixion. Via Crucis will be held outside at 5:30 p.m. Friday, April 14, with each scene featuring Latino youth in full costume. After the Via Crucis, there will be a Proclamation of the Passion in Spanish at 7 p.m. inside, in the church sanctuary.
Earlier on Friday, the combined English-speaking choirs of Immaculate Conception Catholic will perform “The Seven Last Words of Christ” at 1:30 p.m. in the sanctuary. It will feature readings, music describing the passion story, then followed at 3 p.m. with the Proclamation of the Passion in English, also in the sanctuary. Immaculate Conception is located at at 810 W. Chapel Hill St. in downtown Durham.
Other special church events for Easter:
Joint Maundy Thursday service
St. Joseph AME Church and Emmanuel AME Church will worship together at a Maundy Thursday Celebration at 7 p.m. Thursday, April 13 at Emmanuel AME, 2018 Riddle Road in Durham. Rev. Ronald L. Owens, pastor of St. Joseph, will preach.
Egg hunt, Easter sunrise drama at Ebenezer
Ebenezer Missionary Baptist Church will host its annual Community Easter Egg Hunt at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, April 15. Ebenezer, at 2200 S. Alston Ave. in Durham, will welcome children ages 2 to 12 for the hunt. A light lunch will follow.
Ebenezer Missionary Baptist will celebrate Easter with a 7 a.m. sunrise drama presentation on Sunday, April 16 — “Jesus at the Center of It All." Breakfast will be served after the service. The Easter observance continues at the 10 a.m. worship service, with Rev. Cornelius E. Battle preaching a resurrection message.
Egg hunt, bunny at Fletcher’s Chapel
Fletcher's Chapel United Methodist Church will hold a Community Easter Egg Hunt at 10 a.m. Saturday, April 15 at 1919 Fletcher's Chapel Road in Durham. Breakfast will be served with a visit from the Easter Bunny. Rain or shine.
Rescue Mission hosts Easter dinner, basket giveaway
The Durham Rescue Mission will host its Community Easter Dinner at noon on Good Friday, April 14. The Easter dinner includes an Easter basket giveway for at-risk children. The Rescue Mission at 1201 E. Main St. in Durham will also give away socks, other clothing and groceries to homeless and working poor adults. There will be games for kids, and the dinner will include Eastern North Carolina style barbecue and hot dogs.
Stations of the Cross, Easter at Duke University
Duke Chapel will hold a Prcoession of the Stations of the Cross on Good Friday, April 14, at 11:30 a.m. beginning on the Chapel steps. The stations will be followed by a noon service with preaching by the Rt. Rev. Anne Hodges-Copple, bishop suffragan of the Episcopal Diocese of North Carolina. There will be meditative organ music in Duke Chapel from 1 to 3 p.m., and a Tenebrae service at 7:30 p.m., with Rev. Luke Powery, dean of Duke Chapel, preaching. Powery will also preach at the 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. worship services on Easter Sunday, April 16 at Duke Chapel. Also on Easter, there will be a sunrise service at 6:30 a.m. in Duke Gardens on the South Lawn, with Rev. William Willimon of Duke Divinity School preaching.
