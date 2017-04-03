Belief Briefs: New pastor at Peace Missionary Baptist

The new pastor of Peace Missionary Baptist Church will be installed during a special service on Sunday. The Rev. D. Gregory Ceres succeeds founding pastor Rev. William E. Daye, who called Ceres to the church as an assistant pastor in 2014. Ceres is a Durham native, graduate of Durham Public Schools, North Carolina Wesleyan College, Duke Divinity School and Eastern University Palmer Theological Seminary. He will be installed as pastor of Peace Missionary Baptist at 4 p.m. Sunday, April 9 at the church, 2608 Apex Highway in Durham. Ceres is also an adjunct professor at Apex School of Theology and serves as a member of the Interdenominational Ministerial Alliance and New Hope Association. For information about Peace MBC, call 919-598-9888 or visit www.peacemissionary.org.
In other religion news this week:
Orange Congregations In Mission will hold its annual A Walk For Hunger on Sunday, April 9 at 2 p.m. at Little River Regional Park, 301 Little River Park Way in Rougemont. OCIM’s walk raises money to fight hunger in Orange County, with proceeds benefiting the Samaritan Relief food pantry and Meals on Wheels. Registration for the walk begins at 1:30 p.m. Sunday. Walk T-shirts are for sale at the OCIM office at 300 Millstone Drive in Hillsborough. For information, call 919-732-6194, Ext. 10.
Russell Memorial CME Church at 703 S. Alston Ave., Durham, will celebrate Friendship Evangelism Day at 10 a.m. Sunday, April 9.
The last Friday Fish Fry for Lent will be held by Council 3039 of the Knights of Columbus starting at 4:30 p.m. Friday, April 7 at Holy Infant Catholic Church, 5000 Southpark Drive in Durham. Plates cost $8, dine-in or take-out.
