Belief Briefs: Early Seder at JCC, other faith events

The Jewish Federation of Durham-Chapel Hill is hosting a Chaverim Passover Seder on April 5 for Jewish older adults at the Levin Jewish Community Center. The early seder -- Passover begins at sundown April 10 -- will be led by Rabbi Daniel Greyber, who is rabbi of Beth El Synagogue in Durham. The seder costs $7 and is offered through the federation’s Jewish Family Services social services agency. Passover commemorates the liberation of the Jewish people by God from slavery in Egypt. It begins with a Passover Seder and is celebrated for eight days. At a seder, the story of the exodus from slavery is read and each item on a seder plate represents an aspect of the story. The Levin JCC is located at 1937 W. Cornwallis Road in Durham. The seder for older adults will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, April 5. For information, visit levinjcc.org.
In other faith news:
Holy Week at Temple Baptist
Temple Baptist Church has several events planned for Holy Week. The church at 2121 Umstead Road, Durham, will present "What Love Is This? Suffering Servant - Conquering King” by Lloyd Larson, Mary McDonald, Brad Nix, Marty Parks, and Larry Shackley during the 11 a.m. service on Sunday, April 9. The adult choir and soloists will be accompanied by strings and percussion. Narrator will be Rev. Mark Mofield, who will share Scripture passages and personal reflections. It will be conducted by music minister, Deitra Arrington-Cates. Organist is Vangie Poe. For information, call 919-309-0050. Other Holy Week events at Temple Baptist include a Maundy Thursday service at 6:30 p.m. April 13. Stations of the Cross on Good Friday will be a self-guided experience interacting with different parts of the Passion story. Stations of the Cross will be open on Friday, April 14, from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. in the Fellowship Hall. Temple and Mt. Sylvan United Methodist Church will hold a joint Easter Sunrise service at 6:45 a.m. Sunday, April 16 at Mt. Sylvan United Methodist, 5731 Roxboro Road in Durham. Breakfast will follow the service.
Seminary president visits First Presbyterian
Rev. Brian K. Blount, president and professor of New Testament at Union Presbyterian Seminary in Richmond, will preach at the 11 a.m. worship service on Sunday, April 2 at First Presbyterian Church, 305 E. Main St. in downtown Durham. His sermon, which will be based on Revelation 22:1-8, is titled “Why Not?” He will also lead the 9:45 a.m. Faith and Community Class on Revelation, which will meet in Watts-Hill Hall. Before being called to Union Presbyterian Seminary, Blount served for 15 years as the Richard J. Dearborn Professor of New Testament Interpretation at Princeton Theological Seminary. For information, call the church office at 919-682- 5511.
‘In the Spirit’ jazz concert
Jazz and gospel will intersect when the St. Paul AME Church music ministry sponsors its “In the Spirit” jazz concert, silent auction and reception at 7 p.m., April 8 at St. Thomas More Catholic Church, 940 Carmichael St. in Chapel Hill. The event benefits the St. Paul Village. Guest artists are the N.C. A&T State University Jazz Ensemble, Christian Foushee Green, Knolan Johnson and Jasme`Kelly. A special part of the concert is that it honors deceased past music ministry participants from St. Paul. This year's honorees are Leon Peace, William Perry and Ruthena Sanford. Peace and Perry were some of the original Men's Choir members at St. Paul AME. Sanford began singing in churches and meetings when she was very small, sharing her gifted voice on the Senior Choir, Women's and Mixed choirs. The St. Paul Village project on 20.4 acres at the corner of Rogers Road and Purefoy Drive, calls for a community to be built in phases that would include a new worship sanctuary and fellowship hall, mixed-use senior and affordable housing, childcare, youth and senior centers, recreational facilities, a wellness center, a health clinic, an historical museum and memorial garden. For information, visit stpaulamechapelhill.org or https://stpaulvillage.eventbrite.com.
Missionary anniversary at Mout Level
Mount Level Missionary Baptist Church will celebrate its Missionary Anniversary this weekend, beginning Friday March 24. Min. Diya Williams of The Assembly at Durham Christian Center will be the speaker for the youth event at 7 p.m. Friday. A "Chay and Chew" has been planned for the young adults on the topic "Does Life Get in the Way.” Rev. Cheryl Moore of Zion Temple will be the speaker for the 7:50 a.m. service on Sunday and Rev. Donna Battle of Southeast Raleigh Table will speak at 10:50 a.m. Sunday, March 25. The public is invited to all events. Call 919-477-3893 for information.
Dawn Baumgartner Vaughan: 919-419-6563, @dawnbvaughan
