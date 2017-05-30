Home & Garden

May 30, 2017 1:26 PM

Durham County building permits for week of May 22-26

Address

Owner

Cost

Occupancy

1218 Lindale Dr

Lovett Steven Wayne

$288,156.00

Single Family

300 E Main St

Maverick Mojo LLC

$435,614.54

Business

324 Blackwell St

American Campus LLC

$85,294.00

Business

410 Blackwell St

American Campus LLC

$331,437.00

Business

302 Lemur Ln

Duke University

$60,237.00

Business

114 S Buchanan Blvd

Durham Realty Inc

$116,161.00

Business

6350 Quadrangle Dr

TDC Blue Quadrangle LLC

$53,096.00

Business

1010 W Trinity Ave

Huang Erich Senin

$417,669.00

Single Family

1200 W Chapel Hill St

Habitable Space LLC

$36,986.00

Assembly (3)

311 Research Dr

Duke University

$110,628.00

Business

2610 Sarah Ave

Longleaf Building & Restoration Inc

$195,000.00

Single Family

2607 Sarah Ave

Longleaf Building & Restoration Inc

$195,000.00

Single Family

313 Cobble Creek Ct

Barber William R Jr

$35,300.00

Single Family

216 E Markham Ave

Epperson Jennifer L

$8,000.00

Single Family

308 Research Dr

Duke University

$1,000.00

Business

308 Research Dr

Duke University

$607,815.00

Business

4349 Flintlock Ln

Lennar Carolinas LLC

$133,980.00

Townhouse

311 Research Dr

Duke University

$234,686.00

Business

8 Terrybrook Ln

Wilkie Benjamin S

$48,000.00

Single Family

132 Cheryl Ave

Carleton Gene W Jr

$12,033.00

Single Family

2609 Sarah Ave

Longleaf Building & Restoration Inc

$185,000.00

Single Family

407 East End Ave

Gomes Mark Stephen

$121,308.00

Single Family

3909 Tyne Dr

Helmers David John

$147,155.00

Single Family

2903 Horsebarn Dr

Lott Christopher Allen

$22,600.00

Single Family

307 Pekoe Ave

McConnell Justice T

$45,000.00

Single Family

1801 Nellora Ln

Beazer Homes LLC

$172,854.00

Single Family

79 T W Alexander Dr

Raleigh RC Green LLC

$118,922.00

Business

508 Windcrest Rd

Sidhu Lukwinder S

$26,300.00

Single Family

8 Premier Ct

B Wallace Design & Construction

$190,080.00

Single Family

124 Chapel Run Way

Weekley Homes LLC

$180,840.00

Single Family

120 Chapel Run Way

SLV NC 2 LLC

$192,918.00

Single Family

616 Hiddenbrook Dr

Sherron Janet H

$185,790.00

Single Family

4106 Cobscook Dr

Service Jean C

$119,030.00

Single Family

37 Currituck Ln

Pulte Home Company LLC

$167,376.00

Single Family

709 Tuttle Rd

Pulte Home Company LLC

$175,758.00

Single Family

203 Tuttle Rd

Pulte Home Company LLC

$279,708.00

Single Family

1209 Areca Way

Pulte Home Company LLC

$138,666.00

Single Family

27 Currituck Ln

Pulte Home Company LLC

$163,548.00

Single Family

4355 Flintlock Ln

Lennar Carolinas LLC

$133,980.00

Townhouse

4353 Flintlock Ln

Lennar Carolinas LLC

$135,036.00

Townhouse

4351 Flintlock Ln

Lennar Carolinas LLC

$135,036.00

Townhouse

1802 Capstone Dr

Meritage Homes of the Carolinas

$326,370.00

Single Family

114 Filigree Way

Meritage Homes of the Carolinas

$291,598.00

Single Family

1105 Capstone Dr

Meritage Homes of the Carolinas

$290,598.00

Single Family

1013 Atticus Way

AVH Bethpage LLC

$156,882.00

Single Family

1021 Poplar St

Williams Roger Dawson

$14,840.00

Single Family

1133 Southpoint Trl

CalAtlantic Group Inc

$187,836.00

Townhouse

1131 Southpoint Trl

CalAtlantic Group Inc

$155,958.00

Townhouse

1129 Southpoint Trl

CalAtlantic Group Inc

$186,120.00

Townhouse

1127 Southpoint Trl

CalAtlantic Group Inc

$181,302.00

Townhouse

123 Madden Ave

Lee Timothy Michael

$85,074.00

Single Family

8 Birkdale Ct

Strickland Brian M

$5,000.00

Single Family

21 Summerglen Ct

E Analytics Holding LLC

$4,000.00

Single Family

3419 Old Chapel Hill Rd

Tilley Nathan

$1,360.00

Single Family

3419 Old Chapel Hill Rd

Tilley Nathan

$9,000.00

Single Family

107 Tanoak Ct

Pulte Home Company LLC

$227,898.00

Single Family

5107 Kemmont Rd

Zabransky Troy

$11,185.00

Single Family

1043 Capstone Dr

Meritage Homes of the Carolinas

$289,806.00

Single Family

116 Filigree Way

Meritage Homes of the Carolinas

$289,080.00

Single Family

1505 Capstone Dr

Meritage Homes of the Carolinas

$312,576.00

Single Family

1606 Horne Creek Dr

Pulte Home Corporation

$4,500.00

Single Family

11 Williams Way

Schimmel Andrew

$18,000.00

Single Family

117 Roundtable Pl

GHD-Sterling LLC

$144,800.00

Single Family

119 Roundtable Pl

GHD-Sterling LLC

$144,800.00

Single Family

116 Roundtable Pl

GHD-Sterling LLC

$144,800.00

Single Family

114 Roundtable Pl

GHD-Sterling LLC

$144,800.00

Single Family

120 Roundtable Pl

GHD-Sterling LLC

$144,800.00

Single Family

106 History Pl

GHD-Sterling LLC

$210,606.00

Single Family

108 History Pl

GHD-Sterling LLC

$167,244.00

Single Family

3106 Lassiter St

Drake Wilfred F

$5,500.00

Single Family

1019 Santiago St

AVH Bethpage LLC

$132,462.00

Single Family

1021 Santiago St

AVH Bethpage LLC

$150,612.00

Single Family

4 Pearl Mill Ct

CalAtlantic Group Inc

$216,348.00

Single Family

3408 Hursey St

Whispering Pines Mobile PK Inc

$4,000.00

Single Family

  Comments  

