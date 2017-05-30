Durham County building permits for week of May 22-26

|
Address
Owner
Cost
Occupancy
1218 Lindale Dr
Lovett Steven Wayne
$288,156.00
Single Family
300 E Main St
Maverick Mojo LLC
$435,614.54
Business
324 Blackwell St
American Campus LLC
$85,294.00
Business
410 Blackwell St
American Campus LLC
$331,437.00
Business
302 Lemur Ln
Duke University
$60,237.00
Business
114 S Buchanan Blvd
Durham Realty Inc
$116,161.00
Business
6350 Quadrangle Dr
TDC Blue Quadrangle LLC
$53,096.00
Business
1010 W Trinity Ave
Huang Erich Senin
$417,669.00
Single Family
1200 W Chapel Hill St
Habitable Space LLC
$36,986.00
Assembly (3)
311 Research Dr
Duke University
$110,628.00
Business
2610 Sarah Ave
Longleaf Building & Restoration Inc
$195,000.00
Single Family
2607 Sarah Ave
Longleaf Building & Restoration Inc
$195,000.00
Single Family
313 Cobble Creek Ct
Barber William R Jr
$35,300.00
Single Family
216 E Markham Ave
Epperson Jennifer L
$8,000.00
Single Family
308 Research Dr
Duke University
$1,000.00
Business
308 Research Dr
Duke University
$607,815.00
Business
4349 Flintlock Ln
Lennar Carolinas LLC
$133,980.00
Townhouse
311 Research Dr
Duke University
$234,686.00
Business
8 Terrybrook Ln
Wilkie Benjamin S
$48,000.00
Single Family
132 Cheryl Ave
Carleton Gene W Jr
$12,033.00
Single Family
2609 Sarah Ave
Longleaf Building & Restoration Inc
$185,000.00
Single Family
407 East End Ave
Gomes Mark Stephen
$121,308.00
Single Family
3909 Tyne Dr
Helmers David John
$147,155.00
Single Family
2903 Horsebarn Dr
Lott Christopher Allen
$22,600.00
Single Family
307 Pekoe Ave
McConnell Justice T
$45,000.00
Single Family
1801 Nellora Ln
Beazer Homes LLC
$172,854.00
Single Family
79 T W Alexander Dr
Raleigh RC Green LLC
$118,922.00
Business
508 Windcrest Rd
Sidhu Lukwinder S
$26,300.00
Single Family
8 Premier Ct
B Wallace Design & Construction
$190,080.00
Single Family
124 Chapel Run Way
Weekley Homes LLC
$180,840.00
Single Family
120 Chapel Run Way
SLV NC 2 LLC
$192,918.00
Single Family
616 Hiddenbrook Dr
Sherron Janet H
$185,790.00
Single Family
4106 Cobscook Dr
Service Jean C
$119,030.00
Single Family
37 Currituck Ln
Pulte Home Company LLC
$167,376.00
Single Family
709 Tuttle Rd
Pulte Home Company LLC
$175,758.00
Single Family
203 Tuttle Rd
Pulte Home Company LLC
$279,708.00
Single Family
1209 Areca Way
Pulte Home Company LLC
$138,666.00
Single Family
27 Currituck Ln
Pulte Home Company LLC
$163,548.00
Single Family
4355 Flintlock Ln
Lennar Carolinas LLC
$133,980.00
Townhouse
4353 Flintlock Ln
Lennar Carolinas LLC
$135,036.00
Townhouse
4351 Flintlock Ln
Lennar Carolinas LLC
$135,036.00
Townhouse
1802 Capstone Dr
Meritage Homes of the Carolinas
$326,370.00
Single Family
114 Filigree Way
Meritage Homes of the Carolinas
$291,598.00
Single Family
1105 Capstone Dr
Meritage Homes of the Carolinas
$290,598.00
Single Family
1013 Atticus Way
AVH Bethpage LLC
$156,882.00
Single Family
1021 Poplar St
Williams Roger Dawson
$14,840.00
Single Family
1133 Southpoint Trl
CalAtlantic Group Inc
$187,836.00
Townhouse
1131 Southpoint Trl
CalAtlantic Group Inc
$155,958.00
Townhouse
1129 Southpoint Trl
CalAtlantic Group Inc
$186,120.00
Townhouse
1127 Southpoint Trl
CalAtlantic Group Inc
$181,302.00
Townhouse
123 Madden Ave
Lee Timothy Michael
$85,074.00
Single Family
8 Birkdale Ct
Strickland Brian M
$5,000.00
Single Family
21 Summerglen Ct
E Analytics Holding LLC
$4,000.00
Single Family
3419 Old Chapel Hill Rd
Tilley Nathan
$1,360.00
Single Family
3419 Old Chapel Hill Rd
Tilley Nathan
$9,000.00
Single Family
107 Tanoak Ct
Pulte Home Company LLC
$227,898.00
Single Family
5107 Kemmont Rd
Zabransky Troy
$11,185.00
Single Family
1043 Capstone Dr
Meritage Homes of the Carolinas
$289,806.00
Single Family
116 Filigree Way
Meritage Homes of the Carolinas
$289,080.00
Single Family
1505 Capstone Dr
Meritage Homes of the Carolinas
$312,576.00
Single Family
1606 Horne Creek Dr
Pulte Home Corporation
$4,500.00
Single Family
11 Williams Way
Schimmel Andrew
$18,000.00
Single Family
117 Roundtable Pl
GHD-Sterling LLC
$144,800.00
Single Family
119 Roundtable Pl
GHD-Sterling LLC
$144,800.00
Single Family
116 Roundtable Pl
GHD-Sterling LLC
$144,800.00
Single Family
114 Roundtable Pl
GHD-Sterling LLC
$144,800.00
Single Family
120 Roundtable Pl
GHD-Sterling LLC
$144,800.00
Single Family
106 History Pl
GHD-Sterling LLC
$210,606.00
Single Family
108 History Pl
GHD-Sterling LLC
$167,244.00
Single Family
3106 Lassiter St
Drake Wilfred F
$5,500.00
Single Family
1019 Santiago St
AVH Bethpage LLC
$132,462.00
Single Family
1021 Santiago St
AVH Bethpage LLC
$150,612.00
Single Family
4 Pearl Mill Ct
CalAtlantic Group Inc
$216,348.00
Single Family
3408 Hursey St
Whispering Pines Mobile PK Inc
$4,000.00
Single Family
