May 23, 2017 10:48 AM

Durham County building permits for week of May 15-19

Address

Owner

Cost

Occupancy

2612 Owen St

Mondoza Oscar Jeovanny Moreno

$5,500.00

Single Family

718 S Buchanan Blvd

Hunter Rosa Marie

$173,844.00

Single Family

2200 W Main St

Lore DNC Erwin Square LP

$31,100.00

Business

5 Moore Dr

GlaxoSmithKline

$60,550.00

Business

3211 Shannon Rd

Southcourt Operating LLC

$142,321.32

Business

1501 Lincoln Mill Dr

Ferber Paul Ira

$18,000.00

Single Family

2001 E Main St

Garman Homes LLC

$110,748.00

Single Family

6910 Fayetteville Rd

Southpoint Mall LLC

$78,990.00

Mercantile

2301 Erwin Rd

Duke University

$35,030.00

Business

300 Swift Ave

Durham Realty Incorporated

$420,000.00

Assembly (3)

640 Hiddenbrook Dr

Sherron Janet H

$272,201.00

Assembly (3)

3864 Guess Rd

Liberty Original Free Will

$3,500.00

Assembly (3)

5 Moore Dr

GlaxoSmithKline

$64,000.00

Business

5 Moore Dr

GlaxoSmithKline

$199,100.00

Business

502 Bingham St

Thorpe Andrew Anderson

$15,000.00

Single Family

304 E Umstead St

Steele Sandy

$1,900.00

Single Family

1803 Rustica Dr

Palmetto Residential Rentals

$1,500.00

Single Family

20 Beechtree Ct

Fredrick Stephen

$5,000.00

Single Family

3 Arundel St

The Drees Company

$246,510.00

Single Family

914 Adeline Ct

Herndon Partners LLC

$283,074.00

Single Family

40 Duke Medicine Cir

Duke University

$57,014.00

Business

404 W Knox St

Compton Paula J

$121,500.00

Single Family

6422 Cabin Branch Dr

Poythress Construction Company

$311,784.00

Single Family

1814 Nellora Ln

Beazer Homes LLC

$190,608.00

Single Family

1929 Nellora Ln

Beazer Homes LLC

$178,266.00

Single Family

1804 Nellora Ln

Beazer Homes LLC

$200,772.00

Single Family

609 Jerome Rd

B Wallace Design & Construction

$190,080.00

Single Family

112 Chapel Run Way

SLV NC 2 LLC

$206,382.00

Single Family

118 Chapel Run Way

SLV NC 2 LLC

$208,494.00

Single Family

25 Birnham Ln

Boyd Eleanor D

$51,707.50

Single Family

1102 Big Spring Cir

Level Carolina Homes LLC

$202,398.00

Single Family

1116 Big Spring Cir

Level Carolina Homes LLC

$229,416.00

Single Family

1115 Big Spring Cir

Level Carolina Homes LLC

$231,660.00

Single Family

4131 Cornwallis Rd

Vajdl Charles E

$22,000.00

Single Family

108 Hammond St

Christian-Jones Victoria

$23,700.00

Single Family

5 Moore Dr

GlaxoSmithKline

$37,500.00

Business

2 Greenside Ct

Sullivan Sally Eckerd

$15,000.00

Single Family

2715 Edmund St

Garman Homes LLC

$110,616.00

Single Family

1510 W Club Blvd

Mayo Imara Investment Group

$190,000.00

Single Family

3017 Pickett Rd

Structure House Acquisition

$200,000.00

Residential (2)

3331 S Alston Ave

Cook David Bryan

$232,452.00

Single Family

4007 Marydell Ln

Campbell Sidney Q

$33,200.00

Single Family

2027 Hillock Pl

Hughes Michele H

$19,000.00

Single Family

2013 Morehead Hill Ct

Dan Ryan Builders - North

$221,562.00

Single Family

908 N Mangum St

Scheider Nicholas J

$37,000.00

Single Family

103 Corn Crib Ct

Lennar Carolinas LLC

$219,648.00

Single Family

410 Wellwater Ave

Lennar Carolinas LLC

$227,040.00

Single Family

1420 Magic Hollow Rd

Meritage Homes of North Carolina

$239,712.00

Single Family

1242 Capstone Dr

Meritage Homes of the Carolinas

$253,200.00

Single Family

506 Watts St

Durham County Community Living

$27,050.00

Single Family

1303 San Antonio Blvd

Level Carolina Homes LLC

$270,402.00

Single Family

515 S Mangum St

NR Van Alen Property Owner LLC

$9,087,780.00

Residential (2)

515 S Mangum St

NR Van Alen Property Owner LLC

$10,462,763.00

Residential (2)

1120 Meadow Wood Dr

Mungo Homes of North Carolina

$227,172.00

Single Family

315 Brandermill Dr

Seif-Naraghi Sonya

$2,800.00

Single Family

1017 Santiago St

AVH Bethpage LLC

$133,584.00

Single Family

1009 Atticus Way

AVH Bethpage LLC

$201,564.00

Single Family

1031 Cuthbert Ln

AVH Bethpage LLC

$190,146.00

Single Family

401 Canal St

Lets Go Property Solutions LLC

$127,000.00

Single Family

206 S Guthrie Ave

Durham Community Land Trustees

$64,000.00

Single Family

