Durham County building permits for week of May 15-19

Address
Owner
Cost
Occupancy
2612 Owen St
Mondoza Oscar Jeovanny Moreno
$5,500.00
Single Family
718 S Buchanan Blvd
Hunter Rosa Marie
$173,844.00
Single Family
2200 W Main St
Lore DNC Erwin Square LP
$31,100.00
Business
5 Moore Dr
GlaxoSmithKline
$60,550.00
Business
3211 Shannon Rd
Southcourt Operating LLC
$142,321.32
Business
1501 Lincoln Mill Dr
Ferber Paul Ira
$18,000.00
Single Family
2001 E Main St
Garman Homes LLC
$110,748.00
Single Family
6910 Fayetteville Rd
Southpoint Mall LLC
$78,990.00
Mercantile
2301 Erwin Rd
Duke University
$35,030.00
Business
300 Swift Ave
Durham Realty Incorporated
$420,000.00
Assembly (3)
640 Hiddenbrook Dr
Sherron Janet H
$272,201.00
Assembly (3)
3864 Guess Rd
Liberty Original Free Will
$3,500.00
Assembly (3)
5 Moore Dr
GlaxoSmithKline
$64,000.00
Business
5 Moore Dr
GlaxoSmithKline
$199,100.00
Business
502 Bingham St
Thorpe Andrew Anderson
$15,000.00
Single Family
304 E Umstead St
Steele Sandy
$1,900.00
Single Family
1803 Rustica Dr
Palmetto Residential Rentals
$1,500.00
Single Family
20 Beechtree Ct
Fredrick Stephen
$5,000.00
Single Family
3 Arundel St
The Drees Company
$246,510.00
Single Family
914 Adeline Ct
Herndon Partners LLC
$283,074.00
Single Family
40 Duke Medicine Cir
Duke University
$57,014.00
Business
404 W Knox St
Compton Paula J
$121,500.00
Single Family
6422 Cabin Branch Dr
Poythress Construction Company
$311,784.00
Single Family
1814 Nellora Ln
Beazer Homes LLC
$190,608.00
Single Family
1929 Nellora Ln
Beazer Homes LLC
$178,266.00
Single Family
1804 Nellora Ln
Beazer Homes LLC
$200,772.00
Single Family
609 Jerome Rd
B Wallace Design & Construction
$190,080.00
Single Family
112 Chapel Run Way
SLV NC 2 LLC
$206,382.00
Single Family
118 Chapel Run Way
SLV NC 2 LLC
$208,494.00
Single Family
25 Birnham Ln
Boyd Eleanor D
$51,707.50
Single Family
1102 Big Spring Cir
Level Carolina Homes LLC
$202,398.00
Single Family
1116 Big Spring Cir
Level Carolina Homes LLC
$229,416.00
Single Family
1115 Big Spring Cir
Level Carolina Homes LLC
$231,660.00
Single Family
4131 Cornwallis Rd
Vajdl Charles E
$22,000.00
Single Family
108 Hammond St
Christian-Jones Victoria
$23,700.00
Single Family
5 Moore Dr
GlaxoSmithKline
$37,500.00
Business
2 Greenside Ct
Sullivan Sally Eckerd
$15,000.00
Single Family
2715 Edmund St
Garman Homes LLC
$110,616.00
Single Family
1510 W Club Blvd
Mayo Imara Investment Group
$190,000.00
Single Family
3017 Pickett Rd
Structure House Acquisition
$200,000.00
Residential (2)
3331 S Alston Ave
Cook David Bryan
$232,452.00
Single Family
4007 Marydell Ln
Campbell Sidney Q
$33,200.00
Single Family
2027 Hillock Pl
Hughes Michele H
$19,000.00
Single Family
2013 Morehead Hill Ct
Dan Ryan Builders - North
$221,562.00
Single Family
908 N Mangum St
Scheider Nicholas J
$37,000.00
Single Family
103 Corn Crib Ct
Lennar Carolinas LLC
$219,648.00
Single Family
410 Wellwater Ave
Lennar Carolinas LLC
$227,040.00
Single Family
1420 Magic Hollow Rd
Meritage Homes of North Carolina
$239,712.00
Single Family
1242 Capstone Dr
Meritage Homes of the Carolinas
$253,200.00
Single Family
506 Watts St
Durham County Community Living
$27,050.00
Single Family
1303 San Antonio Blvd
Level Carolina Homes LLC
$270,402.00
Single Family
515 S Mangum St
NR Van Alen Property Owner LLC
$9,087,780.00
Residential (2)
515 S Mangum St
NR Van Alen Property Owner LLC
$10,462,763.00
Residential (2)
1120 Meadow Wood Dr
Mungo Homes of North Carolina
$227,172.00
Single Family
315 Brandermill Dr
Seif-Naraghi Sonya
$2,800.00
Single Family
1017 Santiago St
AVH Bethpage LLC
$133,584.00
Single Family
1009 Atticus Way
AVH Bethpage LLC
$201,564.00
Single Family
1031 Cuthbert Ln
AVH Bethpage LLC
$190,146.00
Single Family
401 Canal St
Lets Go Property Solutions LLC
$127,000.00
Single Family
206 S Guthrie Ave
Durham Community Land Trustees
$64,000.00
Single Family
