Durham County building permits for week of April 10 - April 13, 2017

|
Address
Owner
Cost
Occupancy
1002 Mirbeck Ln
Pulte Home Corporation
$145,266.00
Townhouse
2 Sandybrook Ct
Rogers Reginald H
$1,200.00
Single Family
1004 Mirbeck Ln
Pulte Home Corporation
$148,566.00
Townhouse
1006 Mirbeck Ln
Pulte Home Corporation
$145,266.00
Townhouse
1119 Liberty St
Gold Leaf Ventures LLC
$123,420.00
Single Family
1244 Capstone Dr
Meritage Homes of the Carolinas
$281,886.00
Single Family
1008 Mirbeck Ln
Pulte Home Corporation
$142,296.00
Townhouse
1010 Mirbeck Ln
Pulte Home Corporation
$145,266.00
Townhouse
1701 Albany St
City of Durham
$90,381.00
Assembly (5)
411 Carolina Cir
Uhl Tammy L
$152,509.30
Single Family
2301 Erwin Rd
Duke University
$34,644.00
Business
801 Onslow St
Meek Dennis
$21,698.00
Single Family
204 Snowy Egret Ct
Level Carolina Homes LLC
$5,200.00
Single Family
2301 Erwin Rd
Duke University
$6,949.00
Institutional (2)
6101 Chesden Dr
Shaw Christopher A
$33,323.00
Single Family
4613 University Dr
Corium LLC
$186,733.00
Business
8 Heath Pl
Baldridge Jacob D
$161,239.00
Single Family
5336 Revere Rd
Sanders Thomas M
$6,084.75
Single Family
721 Rigsbee Ave
TTP III LLC
$30,879.00
Assembly (5)
227 Cross Blossom Rd
MREC Brightleaf LLC
$122,562.00
Townhouse
1012 Mirbeck Ln
Pulte Home Corporation
$148,566.00
Townhouse
216 Mill Chapel Rd
Weekley Homes LLC
$208,824.00
Single Family
4003 Kismet Dr
Chotas Harrell G
$10,000.00
Single Family
212 Currituck Ln
Simon Daniel J Co-Trustee
$12,880.00
Single Family
129 Rosedale Creek Dr
Brewer James C
$17,199.00
Single Family
225 Cross Blossom Rd
MREC Brightleaf LLC
$125,532.00
Townhouse
223 Cross Blossom Rd
MREC Brightleaf LLC
$122,562.00
Townhouse
221 Cross Blossom Rd
MREC Brightleaf LLC
$125,796.00
Townhouse
219 Cross Blossom Rd
MREC Brightleaf LLC
$124,542.00
Townhouse
407 Tuttle Rd
Pulte Home Corporation
$212,256.00
Single Family
205 Tuttle Rd
Pulte Home Corporation
$236,676.00
Single Family
111 Ibis Ln
Pulte Home Corporation
$246,906.00
Single Family
301 Ibis Ln
Pulte Home Corporation
$233,904.00
Single Family
9 Currituck Ln
Pulte Home Company LLC
$162,492.00
Single Family
2601 Tanglewood Dr
Morgan John K
$51,209.00
Single Family
2701 Old Sugar Rd
Rebeck Ann C
$21,335.00
Single Family
2424 Erwin Rd
Hines Global REIT Hock Plaza I
$304,816.70
Business
1313 Magic Hollow Rd
Meritage Homes of the Carolinas
$169,224.00
Single Family
1912 Pattersons Mill Rd
MREC Brightleaf LLC
$216,348.00
Single Family
46 Green Mill Ln
Kho Sherry C
$31,800.00
Single Family
1518 Catch Fly Ln
Meritage Homes of the Carolinas
$214,566.00
Townhouse
1524 Catch Fly Ln
Meritage Homes of the Carolinas
$214,566.00
Townhouse
1522 Catch Fly Ln
Meritage Homes of the Carolinas
$146,718.00
Townhouse
1520 Catch Fly Ln
Meritage Homes of the Carolinas
$176,550.00
Townhouse
1913 Pattersons Mill Rd
MREC Brightleaf LLC
$227,766.00
Single Family
2819 Wyeth Ave
Equity Trust Co Martin I Jarvi
$17,000.00
Single Family
6616 Crown Pkwy
AVH Bethpage LLC
$254,826.00
Single Family
1015 Cuthbert Ln
AVH Bethpage LLC
$224,070.00
Single Family
9 Howlett Pl
Edwards Christian
$35,000.00
Single Family
12 Weybridge Pl
Fahs Jeffery J
$19,000.00
Single Family
Comments