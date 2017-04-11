Home & Garden

Durham County building permits for week of April 10 - April 13, 2017

Address

Owner

Cost

Occupancy

1002 Mirbeck Ln

Pulte Home Corporation

$145,266.00

Townhouse

2 Sandybrook Ct

Rogers Reginald H

$1,200.00

Single Family

1004 Mirbeck Ln

Pulte Home Corporation

$148,566.00

Townhouse

1006 Mirbeck Ln

Pulte Home Corporation

$145,266.00

Townhouse

1119 Liberty St

Gold Leaf Ventures LLC

$123,420.00

Single Family

1244 Capstone Dr

Meritage Homes of the Carolinas

$281,886.00

Single Family

1008 Mirbeck Ln

Pulte Home Corporation

$142,296.00

Townhouse

1010 Mirbeck Ln

Pulte Home Corporation

$145,266.00

Townhouse

1701 Albany St

City of Durham

$90,381.00

Assembly (5)

411 Carolina Cir

Uhl Tammy L

$152,509.30

Single Family

2301 Erwin Rd

Duke University

$34,644.00

Business

801 Onslow St

Meek Dennis

$21,698.00

Single Family

204 Snowy Egret Ct

Level Carolina Homes LLC

$5,200.00

Single Family

2301 Erwin Rd

Duke University

$6,949.00

Institutional (2)

6101 Chesden Dr

Shaw Christopher A

$33,323.00

Single Family

4613 University Dr

Corium LLC

$186,733.00

Business

8 Heath Pl

Baldridge Jacob D

$161,239.00

Single Family

5336 Revere Rd

Sanders Thomas M

$6,084.75

Single Family

721 Rigsbee Ave

TTP III LLC

$30,879.00

Assembly (5)

227 Cross Blossom Rd

MREC Brightleaf LLC

$122,562.00

Townhouse

1012 Mirbeck Ln

Pulte Home Corporation

$148,566.00

Townhouse

216 Mill Chapel Rd

Weekley Homes LLC

$208,824.00

Single Family

4003 Kismet Dr

Chotas Harrell G

$10,000.00

Single Family

212 Currituck Ln

Simon Daniel J Co-Trustee

$12,880.00

Single Family

129 Rosedale Creek Dr

Brewer James C

$17,199.00

Single Family

225 Cross Blossom Rd

MREC Brightleaf LLC

$125,532.00

Townhouse

223 Cross Blossom Rd

MREC Brightleaf LLC

$122,562.00

Townhouse

221 Cross Blossom Rd

MREC Brightleaf LLC

$125,796.00

Townhouse

219 Cross Blossom Rd

MREC Brightleaf LLC

$124,542.00

Townhouse

407 Tuttle Rd

Pulte Home Corporation

$212,256.00

Single Family

205 Tuttle Rd

Pulte Home Corporation

$236,676.00

Single Family

111 Ibis Ln

Pulte Home Corporation

$246,906.00

Single Family

301 Ibis Ln

Pulte Home Corporation

$233,904.00

Single Family

9 Currituck Ln

Pulte Home Company LLC

$162,492.00

Single Family

2601 Tanglewood Dr

Morgan John K

$51,209.00

Single Family

2701 Old Sugar Rd

Rebeck Ann C

$21,335.00

Single Family

2424 Erwin Rd

Hines Global REIT Hock Plaza I

$304,816.70

Business

1313 Magic Hollow Rd

Meritage Homes of the Carolinas

$169,224.00

Single Family

1912 Pattersons Mill Rd

MREC Brightleaf LLC

$216,348.00

Single Family

46 Green Mill Ln

Kho Sherry C

$31,800.00

Single Family

1518 Catch Fly Ln

Meritage Homes of the Carolinas

$214,566.00

Townhouse

1524 Catch Fly Ln

Meritage Homes of the Carolinas

$214,566.00

Townhouse

1522 Catch Fly Ln

Meritage Homes of the Carolinas

$146,718.00

Townhouse

1520 Catch Fly Ln

Meritage Homes of the Carolinas

$176,550.00

Townhouse

1913 Pattersons Mill Rd

MREC Brightleaf LLC

$227,766.00

Single Family

2819 Wyeth Ave

Equity Trust Co Martin I Jarvi

$17,000.00

Single Family

6616 Crown Pkwy

AVH Bethpage LLC

$254,826.00

Single Family

1015 Cuthbert Ln

AVH Bethpage LLC

$224,070.00

Single Family

9 Howlett Pl

Edwards Christian

$35,000.00

Single Family

12 Weybridge Pl

Fahs Jeffery J

$19,000.00

Single Family

