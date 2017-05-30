Durham County restaurant inspections for week of May 22 - May 28, 2017

|
Premise Name
Address
ZIP
Score
Azteca Grill
1929 Chapel Hill Rd
27707
98
Bethesda Christian Academy
1914 S Miami Blvd
27703
99
Blue Ridge Deli and Cafe
3530 S Alston Ave
27713
100
Burger King 9653
4829 Hope Valley Rd
27707
99
China King
1821 Hillandale Rd
27705
99
Corning Life Sciences
1 Becton Circle
27712
98
Current's Cafeteria
3002 N Roxboro Rd
27704
94
Domino's
1201 Cole Mill Rd
27705
96
Domino's Pizza
1601 Hwy 54
27713
95
Domino's-Woodcroft
4711 Hope Valley Rd
27707
97
Duke Concessions Stand 3
Wallace Wade Stadium
27708
100
Duke Concessions Stand 4
Wallace Wade Stadium
27708
99
Duke Concessions Stand 5
Wallace Wade Stadium
27708
99
Dunkin Donuts Baskin Robbins
2608 Erwin Rd
27705
98
Durham Exchange Club Cafeteria
1717 Lawson St
27703
98
East Coast Asian Bistro
5410 NC Hwy 55, Suite Y
27713
98
Edible Arrangements
5832 Fayetteville Rd Ste 107
27713
97
Family Fare 262
4525 Chapel Hill Blvd
27707
94.5
Food Lion LLC Deli #274
4711 Hope Valley Rd
27707
99
Food Lion Produce #274
4711 Hope Valley Rd
27712
100
Food Lion Produce 2593
3022 Fayetteville St
27707
100
Fullsteam Brewery
726 Rigsbee Ave
27701
98
Hardee's of Wellon Village 135
1031 Miami Blvd
27703
98
Heavenly Buffaloes
1807 W Markham Ave
27705
99
Hilton Garden Inn RTP
4620 S. Miami Blvd
27703
98
Holiday Inn Express Breakfast Bar
6119 Farrington Rd
27517
99
Home Plate Restaurant
3327 Wake Forest Hwy
27703
97
Kestrel Heights
4700 S Alston Ave
27707
100
KFC
806 Fayetteville St
27701
98
KFC/Taco Bell
1804 S Miami Blvd
27703
98.5
Kurama
3644 Durham Chapel Hill Blvd
27707
96
La Plaza Latina Tortilleria
3801 Wake Forest Hwy, Suite 106 and 108
27703
97
Las Palmas
3801 Wake Forest Hwy
27703
98
Mellow Mushroom
410 Blackwell St
27701
99
NCCU Pearson Cafeteria
606 E. Lawson St.
27707
97
Neo Japan
4104 Surles Ct, Suite 4
27703
96
North Carolina Specialty Hospital
3916 Ben Franklin Blvd
27704
100
Papa Johns Pizza
4901 Hwy 55
27713
95
Papa John's Pizza 1626
3600 N Duke St
27704
95
Red Lobster #0210
4416 Chapel Hill Blvd
27707
96
Red Star Chinese Buffet
4831 NC 55 Hwy
27713
90
Roy's Kountry Kitchen
2514 Fayetteville St
27707
99
San Pablito 2
902 Fayetteville St
27701
95
Sansui
4325 Hwy 55
27713
96
Smashburger
2608 Erwin Rd, Suite 116
27701
94
Southern High School Lunchroom
800 Clayton Rd
27703
99
Spice & Curry
2105 NC Hwy 54, Suite E
27713
88
Subway
4600 Chapel Hill Blvd
27707
99
Subway at Woodcroft
4711 Hope Valley Rd
27707
99
Subway, Triangle 12718
1534 S Miami Blvd
27703
99
Taqueria Mi Pueblo
223 The Village
27703
94
Target Bakery Deli and Starbucks T1872
4037 Chapel Hill Blvd
27707
99
Target Meat Market
4037 Chapel Hill Blvd
27707
100
Tommy's Mini Mart
1805 S Miami Blvd
27703
98
Tootie's Mobile Kitchen DC #55
Tooties Grill & Café, 2108 Angier Ave
27701
98
Tyler's Restaurant and Taproom
324 Blackwell St
27701
96
Veritas Collaborative PHP and Teaching Kitchen
4024 Stirrup Creek Dr
27603
100
Veritas Collaborative RTP Main Kitchen
4024 Stirrup Creek Dr
27603
100
Waffles and Kahve
1101 W Chapel Hill St, The Cookery
27701
99
WD Hill Service Center
1308 Fayetteville St
27701
100
Wedgies
359 Blackwell St, Suite 120
27701
100
Wilco Hess 191
803 E Geer St
27704
97
William's Gourmet Kitchen
2114 East Hwy 54
27713
98
