Food & Drink

May 30, 2017 9:43 AM

Durham County restaurant inspections for week of May 22 - May 28, 2017

Premise Name

Address

ZIP

Score

Azteca Grill

1929 Chapel Hill Rd

27707

98

Bethesda Christian Academy

1914 S Miami Blvd

27703

99

Blue Ridge Deli and Cafe

3530 S Alston Ave

27713

100

Burger King 9653

4829 Hope Valley Rd

27707

99

China King

1821 Hillandale Rd

27705

99

Corning Life Sciences

1 Becton Circle

27712

98

Current's Cafeteria

3002 N Roxboro Rd

27704

94

Domino's

1201 Cole Mill Rd

27705

96

Domino's Pizza

1601 Hwy 54

27713

95

Domino's-Woodcroft

4711 Hope Valley Rd

27707

97

Duke Concessions Stand 3

Wallace Wade Stadium

27708

100

Duke Concessions Stand 4

Wallace Wade Stadium

27708

99

Duke Concessions Stand 5

Wallace Wade Stadium

27708

99

Dunkin Donuts Baskin Robbins

2608 Erwin Rd

27705

98

Durham Exchange Club Cafeteria

1717 Lawson St

27703

98

East Coast Asian Bistro

5410 NC Hwy 55, Suite Y

27713

98

Edible Arrangements

5832 Fayetteville Rd Ste 107

27713

97

Family Fare 262

4525 Chapel Hill Blvd

27707

94.5

Food Lion LLC Deli #274

4711 Hope Valley Rd

27707

99

Food Lion Produce #274

4711 Hope Valley Rd

27712

100

Food Lion Produce 2593

3022 Fayetteville St

27707

100

Fullsteam Brewery

726 Rigsbee Ave

27701

98

Hardee's of Wellon Village 135

1031 Miami Blvd

27703

98

Heavenly Buffaloes

1807 W Markham Ave

27705

99

Hilton Garden Inn RTP

4620 S. Miami Blvd

27703

98

Holiday Inn Express Breakfast Bar

6119 Farrington Rd

27517

99

Home Plate Restaurant

3327 Wake Forest Hwy

27703

97

Kestrel Heights

4700 S Alston Ave

27707

100

KFC

806 Fayetteville St

27701

98

KFC/Taco Bell

1804 S Miami Blvd

27703

98.5

Kurama

3644 Durham Chapel Hill Blvd

27707

96

La Plaza Latina Tortilleria

3801 Wake Forest Hwy, Suite 106 and 108

27703

97

Las Palmas

3801 Wake Forest Hwy

27703

98

Mellow Mushroom

410 Blackwell St

27701

99

NCCU Pearson Cafeteria

606 E. Lawson St.

27707

97

Neo Japan

4104 Surles Ct, Suite 4

27703

96

North Carolina Specialty Hospital

3916 Ben Franklin Blvd

27704

100

Papa Johns Pizza

4901 Hwy 55

27713

95

Papa John's Pizza 1626

3600 N Duke St

27704

95

Red Lobster #0210

4416 Chapel Hill Blvd

27707

96

Red Star Chinese Buffet

4831 NC 55 Hwy

27713

90

Roy's Kountry Kitchen

2514 Fayetteville St

27707

99

San Pablito 2

902 Fayetteville St

27701

95

Sansui

4325 Hwy 55

27713

96

Smashburger

2608 Erwin Rd, Suite 116

27701

94

Southern High School Lunchroom

800 Clayton Rd

27703

99

Spice & Curry

2105 NC Hwy 54, Suite E

27713

88

Subway

4600 Chapel Hill Blvd

27707

99

Subway at Woodcroft

4711 Hope Valley Rd

27707

99

Subway, Triangle 12718

1534 S Miami Blvd

27703

99

Taqueria Mi Pueblo

223 The Village

27703

94

Target Bakery Deli and Starbucks T1872

4037 Chapel Hill Blvd

27707

99

Target Meat Market

4037 Chapel Hill Blvd

27707

100

Tommy's Mini Mart

1805 S Miami Blvd

27703

98

Tootie's Mobile Kitchen DC #55

Tooties Grill & Café, 2108 Angier Ave

27701

98

Tyler's Restaurant and Taproom

324 Blackwell St

27701

96

Veritas Collaborative PHP and Teaching Kitchen

4024 Stirrup Creek Dr

27603

100

Veritas Collaborative RTP Main Kitchen

4024 Stirrup Creek Dr

27603

100

Waffles and Kahve

1101 W Chapel Hill St, The Cookery

27701

99

WD Hill Service Center

1308 Fayetteville St

27701

100

Wedgies

359 Blackwell St, Suite 120

27701

100

Wilco Hess 191

803 E Geer St

27704

97

William's Gourmet Kitchen

2114 East Hwy 54

27713

98

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Extension Agent teaches class on humane chicken harvesting

Extension Agent teaches class on humane chicken harvesting 1:40

Extension Agent teaches class on humane chicken harvesting
Puppies: The Power of Cute for Mental Health 3:43

Puppies: The Power of Cute for Mental Health
Duke's Nick Hendrix missed a season after being hit with a foul ball two years ago but has returned to the mound 2:10

Duke's Nick Hendrix missed a season after being hit with a foul ball two years ago but has returned to the mound

View More Video

Entertainment Videos