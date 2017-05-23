Food & Drink

May 23, 2017 10:47 AM

Durham County restaurant inspections for week of May 15-21

Premise

Address

ZIP

Score

Asian Kitchen

1125 W. NC Hwy 54, Suite 801

27707

97

AW North Carolina

4112 Old Oxford Rd

27712

99

Baba Ghannouj

5400 S Miami Blvd, Suite 138

27703

92

Bali Hai Mongolian Grill

811 Ninth St

27705

95

Banh's Cuisine

750 Ninth St

27705

98.5

Barnes and Noble #2631

5400 New Hope Commons Dr

27707

100

Bartlett Reserve IFS

300 Meredith Dr

27713

93

Benetis

5410 Hwy 55

27713

93

Blue Corn Cafe

716 B Ninth St

27705

99

Carlie C's IGA (Deli)

3729 Wake Forest Hwy

27703

96

Cheerz Deli

2945 S Miami Blvd, Suite 106

27703

99

Chef Paris, LLC

1101 W Chapel Hill St

27701

98

Chicken Hut #1

3019 Fayetteville St

27707

96

Chuck E Cheese

3724 May Fair St

27707

100

Church's Chicken #912

942 N Miami Blvd

27703

98

Dain's Place

754 Ninth St

27705

96

Dale's Indian Cuisine

811 Ninth St

27705

97

El Dorado's #6

4900 Hwy 55

27713

89

El Torito Bravo

2104 Angier Ave, Joe’s Commissary

27701

98

Food Lion Deli 885

4900 Hwy 55

27713

98

Food Lion Market 234

2550 Holloway Dr

27703

100

Food Lion Meat Market 2889

121 Sherron Rd

27701

99

Goodberry's Creamery

3906 Roxboro Rd

27704

97

GSK R&D 5

5 Moore Dr

27709

98

Hilton Garden Inn

2200 West Main St

27701

97

Inter Korea House

4731 NC Hwy 55

27713

88

International Delights

740 Ninth St

27705

100

Italian Pizzeria

113 Wellons Village

27703

98.5

KFC Taco Bell

1110 West Hwy 54

27707

98

La Superior Deli / Hot Food

3325 N Roxboro Rd

27704

100

La Superior Market Hot Food

3325 N Roxboro Rd

27704

97

La Superior Meat Market

3325 N Roxboro Rd

27704

100

La Superior Restaurant

3325 N Roxboro Rd

27704

99

La Vaquita

3409 Hillsborough Rd

27705

93

Luna Rotisserie and Empanadas

112 W Main St

27701

94

McDonalds 5234

3117 Tower Blvd

27707

98

Mekong

2121 TW Alexander Dr, Suite 110-111

27560

92

Meridian Cafe DBA Cafe Meridian

2500 Meridian Pkwy, Suite 130

27713

97

Neal School Lunchroom

201 Baptist Rd

27703

100

Oak Grove School Lunchroom

3810 Wake Forest Hwy

27703

100

Piper's Deli

3219 Old Chapel Hill Rd

27707

95

Pomodoro

1811 Hillandale Rd

27705

98

Pupuseria Taqueria Amigos

2104 Angier Ave, Joe’s Commissary

27703

97

Quizno's Subs #1756

5311 E South Miami Blvd

27703

95

Randy's Pizza

2121 TW Alexander Dr, Suite 117

27560-6815

98

Redplate Catering

1101 W Chapel Hill St

27701

98

Rickhouse CVK

609 Foster St

27701

98

Saigon Grill

2929 N. Roxboro Rd

27704

90

Subway 49175

5450 New Hope Commons Dr

27707

100

Syngenta Biotechnology Inc

9 Davis Dr

27703

99

Tacos Tamaulipas

2104 Angier Ave, Joe’s Commissary

27703

100

Tandoor Iron Grill & Pizza

5410 Hwy 55

27713

95

Taqueria Eva Y Gaby

401 E Lakewood Ave

27707

96

Thai 55

4716 Hwy 55

27713

93

The Glass Jug

5410 Hwy 55, Suite AF

27713

100

The Patron Mexican Grill

3438 Hillsborough Rd

27705

99

Toshiba

3901 South Miami Blvd

27703

100

W G Pearson School Lunchroom

3501 Fayetteville St

27707

100

Wal Mart Deli 1614

1525 Glenn School Rd

27704

100

Wendy's #15

1808 S Miami Blvd

27703

99

West 94th St Pub

4711 Hope Valley Rd

27707

97

