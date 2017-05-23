Head to Europe for crisp white wines to match grilled chicken wraps

The white wines of Europe are far more diverse – and flavorful – than the mass-produced pinot grigio you usually grab at the supermarket. Take these three from Chablis, Santorini and the Ribeira Sacra region of Spain. Each would make a fresh companion to a light dinner, like this grilled chicken salad in a wrap.
CHICKEN SALAD WRAPS
In a bowl, combine:
1 / 4 cup nonfat Greek yogurt with honey
3 tablespoons each cider vinegar and chopped fresh tarragon
2 tablespoons each olive oil and bacon bits
2 green onions, chopped
1 small unpeeled Granny Smith apple, cored, diced
salt and pepper to taste
Stir in 2 grilled chicken breasts, in 1 / 2-inch dice. Divide 3 cups baby spinach across 4 large flour tortillas; top with chicken mixture. Wrap ends around the filling and enjoy. Makes: 4 servings
Recipe by Renee Enna
WINE PAIRINGS
Pairings by sommelier Alan Beasey of The Purple Pig, as told to Michael Austin:
▪ 2015 William Fevre Champs Royaux Chablis, France: The wine’s aromas of lemon curd and toasty biscuits and flavors of ripe green apple on brioche accentuate the apples and honey in the dish. The elegant minerality and crisp acidity of the Chablis will balance the richness of the yogurt, and its long finish will carry through the wrap from end to end.
▪ 2015 Santo Wines Aspa, Santorini, Greece: This fresh, rustic wine is a blend of assyrtiko, athiri and aidani grapes, with candied citrus on the nose and crisp acidity on the palate. That acidity is balanced by brief aging in new French oak barrels, adding structure and depth, which will play well with the chicken and bacon. Also, the signature salinity of Santorini wines will help tie everything together in this fresh and hearty wrap.
▪ 2015 Guimaro Vino Blanco, Ribeira Sacra, Spain: Made solely from the godello grape variety, this wine has rich, honeyed aromas with hints of ripe apple and summer melon. The palate exudes apple and pear flavors with beautiful acidity and undertones of fresh herbs. The wrap’s tarragon and onions will accentuate the herbal notes in the wine, while the wine’s rich fruit will contribute to the harmony of the various elements of the dish
