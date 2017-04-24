Food & Drink

April 24, 2017 8:30 PM

Durham County restaurant inspections for week of April 17-23

Premise Name

Address

ZIP

Score

Akashi

2223 E NC Hwy 54

27713

99

Baja Shack

1058 Club Blvd, Suite 540

27701

97

Big C's Waffles

4310 S Miami Blvd

27703

98

Bojangles #4

4831 Apex Hwy

27713

98

Buckleys Chicken and Fish Box

750 County Stadium Dr

27701

100

Bull City Ciderworks

305 S Roxboro St, Suite 103

27701

100

Burton School Lunchroom

1500 Mathison St

27701

98

Cafe Duson

307 Trent Dr

27710

99

Cajun Cafe and Grill

1058 W Club Blvd, Suite 548

27701

95

Camellia Gardens IFS

5010 S Alston Ave

27713

97

Chick Fil A @ South Square

4120 University Dr

27707

98

China Express

2223 NC 54 Hwy

27713

91

China Kitchen

2121 T. W. Alexander Dr

27560

98

Club Blvd School Lunchroom

400 Club Blvd

27704

99

Cosmic Cantina

1920 1/2 Perry St

27705

94.5

Cruizers 20

1914 Sedwick Rd

27713

95

Dang Good Dogs

Esser's Commissary, 607 Ellis Rd

27704

100

Don Marcelo's

2816 Erwin Rd, Suite 205

27705

95

Doubletree By Hilton RTP Foodservice

4810 Page Creek Ln

27703

99

Duke Food Services

Duke Clinic Food Court

27710

99

E K Powe School Lunchroom

913 Ninth St

27705

99

Easley Elementary School

302 Lebanon Circle

27712

100

Einstein Brothers Bagel

2301 Erwin Rd, Parking Garage 2, Suite 0040

27710

100

Ellison Rest Home

100 Ellison Dr

27713

93

Elmo's Diner

776 Ninth St

27705

97.5

Esser's Commissary

607 Ellis Rd, Unit 56

27704

100

Five Guys Burgers and Fries

5332 McFarland Dr, Suite 110

27707

99

Fox Student Dining

100 Fuqua Dr, Fuqua Business Center

27708

93

Halgo European Grocery

4520 S. Alston Ave

27713

100

Holiday Inn Express

4912 S Miami Blvd

27703

100

Holt School Lunchroom

4019 Holt School Rd

27704

98

Lakeview School Lunchroom

3507 Dearborn Dr

27704

99

Lowes Grove Middle School Lunchroom

4418 S Alston Ave

27713

99

Lucas Middle School Lunchroom

923 Snow Hill Rd

27712

100

Northern High School

117 Tom Wilkinson Rd

27712

96

Nosh @ Jo Rae Cafe

8 Searle Center Dr

27710

99

Randy's Pizza

1720 Guess Rd

27701

99

Riverside School Lunchroom

3218 Rose of Sharon Rd

27712

100

Saladelia

2424 Erwin Rd, Suite 303

27705

98

Sarah's Empanadas

5410 Hwy 55

27713

98

Sheetz #611

7520 NC 751

27707

100

Shepard Middle School Lunchroom

2401 Dakota St

27707

99

Starbucks

4834 NC Hwy 55

27713

100

Subway

4830 Hwy 55

27713

100

The Commons Duke West Union

406 Chapel Dr

27708

97

The Taco Truck

4310 S Miami Blvd

27703

97

Tomo Japan

1058 W Club Blvd, Space 560

27701

96

V's Kitchen

2945 S Miami Blvd, Suite 127

27703

98

Zen Fish

810 Ninth St, Suite 126

27705

98

