Durham County restaurant inspections for week of April 17-23

Premise Name
Address
ZIP
Score
Akashi
2223 E NC Hwy 54
27713
99
Baja Shack
1058 Club Blvd, Suite 540
27701
97
Big C's Waffles
4310 S Miami Blvd
27703
98
Bojangles #4
4831 Apex Hwy
27713
98
Buckleys Chicken and Fish Box
750 County Stadium Dr
27701
100
Bull City Ciderworks
305 S Roxboro St, Suite 103
27701
100
Burton School Lunchroom
1500 Mathison St
27701
98
Cafe Duson
307 Trent Dr
27710
99
Cajun Cafe and Grill
1058 W Club Blvd, Suite 548
27701
95
Camellia Gardens IFS
5010 S Alston Ave
27713
97
Chick Fil A @ South Square
4120 University Dr
27707
98
China Express
2223 NC 54 Hwy
27713
91
China Kitchen
2121 T. W. Alexander Dr
27560
98
Club Blvd School Lunchroom
400 Club Blvd
27704
99
Cosmic Cantina
1920 1/2 Perry St
27705
94.5
Cruizers 20
1914 Sedwick Rd
27713
95
Dang Good Dogs
Esser's Commissary, 607 Ellis Rd
27704
100
Don Marcelo's
2816 Erwin Rd, Suite 205
27705
95
Doubletree By Hilton RTP Foodservice
4810 Page Creek Ln
27703
99
Duke Food Services
Duke Clinic Food Court
27710
99
E K Powe School Lunchroom
913 Ninth St
27705
99
Easley Elementary School
302 Lebanon Circle
27712
100
Einstein Brothers Bagel
2301 Erwin Rd, Parking Garage 2, Suite 0040
27710
100
Ellison Rest Home
100 Ellison Dr
27713
93
Elmo's Diner
776 Ninth St
27705
97.5
Esser's Commissary
607 Ellis Rd, Unit 56
27704
100
Five Guys Burgers and Fries
5332 McFarland Dr, Suite 110
27707
99
Fox Student Dining
100 Fuqua Dr, Fuqua Business Center
27708
93
Halgo European Grocery
4520 S. Alston Ave
27713
100
Holiday Inn Express
4912 S Miami Blvd
27703
100
Holt School Lunchroom
4019 Holt School Rd
27704
98
Lakeview School Lunchroom
3507 Dearborn Dr
27704
99
Lowes Grove Middle School Lunchroom
4418 S Alston Ave
27713
99
Lucas Middle School Lunchroom
923 Snow Hill Rd
27712
100
Northern High School
117 Tom Wilkinson Rd
27712
96
Nosh @ Jo Rae Cafe
8 Searle Center Dr
27710
99
Randy's Pizza
1720 Guess Rd
27701
99
Riverside School Lunchroom
3218 Rose of Sharon Rd
27712
100
Saladelia
2424 Erwin Rd, Suite 303
27705
98
Sarah's Empanadas
5410 Hwy 55
27713
98
Sheetz #611
7520 NC 751
27707
100
Shepard Middle School Lunchroom
2401 Dakota St
27707
99
Starbucks
4834 NC Hwy 55
27713
100
Subway
4830 Hwy 55
27713
100
The Commons Duke West Union
406 Chapel Dr
27708
97
The Taco Truck
4310 S Miami Blvd
27703
97
Tomo Japan
1058 W Club Blvd, Space 560
27701
96
V's Kitchen
2945 S Miami Blvd, Suite 127
27703
98
Zen Fish
810 Ninth St, Suite 126
27705
98
