Durham County restaurant inspections for the week of March 20 - March 26, 2017

Premise Name
Address
ZIP
Score
Aloft Durham Downtown
345 Blackwell St
27701
100
Arby's
2115 S Hwy 54
27713
96.5
Bio Merieux
1101 Hamlin Rd
27704
93
Bullock's Bar B Cue Inc
3330 Quebec St
27705
93.5
Carol's Garden Inn
2412 S Alston Ave
27713
100
Carver Living Center IFS
321 E Carver St
27704
98
Charley's Philly Steaks
6910 Fayetteville Rd, Suite 2285
27713
95
Chick-Fil-A at Research Triangle
101 Residence Inn Blvd
27713
98
China Wok
3825 S Roxboro St
27713
96
Chipotle Mexican Grill
3219 Watkins Rd
27707
99
Creekside Elementary
5321 Ephesus Church Rd
27707
100
Cresset Christian Academy
3707 Garrett Rd
27707
97
Domino's
1209 W. Main St
27701
98
Dragon Gate
2000 Chapel Hill Rd
27707
94
Duke Diet & Fitness Center
501 Douglas St
27705
98
Durham Nativity School
1004 North Mangum St
27701
95
Family Fare Inc.
6007 Farrington Rd
27514
99
Hardee's #1624
4607 Alston Ave
27713
99
Hilton Garden Inn
7007 Fayetteville Rd
27713
98
Hope Valley Diner and Catering
3710 Shannon Rd
27707
97
Jake's Wayback Burgers
4104 Surles Ct, #2
27703
99
Joseph M. Bushfan DBA Joe's Big Dogs DC #24
2100 Angier Ave Joe’s Diner
27703
96
Just Wingn' It
1101 W Chapel Hill St
27701
95
Kangaroo Express 2723780
3321 Apex Hwy 55
27713
95
Lagos Meat Market
3438 Hillsborough Rd, Suite C
27705
96
Lakewood Lunchroom
2520 Vessen Ave
27707
99
Lakewood Montessori School Lunchroom
2119 Chapel Hill Rd
27707
100
Little River Elderly Nutrition
8305 Roxboro Rd
27503
100
Marriot Durham City Center
201 Foster St
27701
97
Mi Peru Peruvian Cuisine
4015 University Dr, A1
27707
98
Montessori Farm School
2400 Broad St, Suite 2
27704
100
Morehead Lunchroom
909 W Cobb St
27707
99
Morehead Manor
914 Vicker Ave
27701
100
Motorco Music Hall
723 Rigsbee Ave
27701
95
Neo China
4015 University Dr
27707
98.5
Ninth St Bakery
136 E Chapel Hill St
27701
94
Nosh Sammiches
2812 Erwin Rd
27705
97
Not Just Dogs
2104 Angier Ave, Joe's Commissary
27703
99
Panera Bread #1645
6702 Fayetteville Rd
27713
96
PDQ
3301 Watkins Rd
27707
94
Pettigrew Rehabilitation Ctr
1515 W Pettigrew St
27705
98
Pettigrew Rehbilitation Center
1515 West Pettigrew St
27705
98
Residence Inn
201 Residence Inn Blvd
27713
100
Rise
8200 Renaissance Pkwy, Suite 1003
27713
97
Saladelia
4201 University Dr
27707
94.5
Saladelia @ Sanford
17 Lytham Ln, N Duke Campus
27707
95
Satisfaction Restaurant and Bar
905 W Main St, Suite 37
27701
96
Southwest Elem School
2320 Cook Rd
27713
94
Starbuck's 9715
5319 New Hope Commons Ext
27707
99
Subway 39636
5400 S Miami Blvd
27703
100
Super Target Deli 2069
8210 Renaissance Pkwy
27713
99
Super Target Meat Dept 2069
8210 Renaissance Pkwy
27713
99
Sympathy for the Deli DC #84
1101 W Chapel Hill St
27701
99
Ted's Montana Grill
6911 Fayetteville Rd
27713
95
The Boot
2501 University Dr, Suite 8
27707
100
The Cafe at the Plaza
4820 Emperor Blvd
27703
94
The Durham
315 E Chapel Hill St
27701
100
Vine Japanese and Thai
607 Broad St
27705
97
