March 28, 2017 12:57 PM

Durham County restaurant inspections for the week of March 20 - March 26, 2017

Premise Name

Address

ZIP

Score

Aloft Durham Downtown

345 Blackwell St

27701

100

Arby's

2115 S Hwy 54

27713

96.5

Bio Merieux

1101 Hamlin Rd

27704

93

Bullock's Bar B Cue Inc

3330 Quebec St

27705

93.5

Carol's Garden Inn

2412 S Alston Ave

27713

100

Carver Living Center IFS

321 E Carver St

27704

98

Charley's Philly Steaks

6910 Fayetteville Rd, Suite 2285

27713

95

Chick-Fil-A at Research Triangle

101 Residence Inn Blvd

27713

98

China Wok

3825 S Roxboro St

27713

96

Chipotle Mexican Grill

3219 Watkins Rd

27707

99

Creekside Elementary

5321 Ephesus Church Rd

27707

100

Cresset Christian Academy

3707 Garrett Rd

27707

97

Domino's

1209 W. Main St

27701

98

Dragon Gate

2000 Chapel Hill Rd

27707

94

Duke Diet & Fitness Center

501 Douglas St

27705

98

Durham Nativity School

1004 North Mangum St

27701

95

Family Fare Inc.

6007 Farrington Rd

27514

99

Hardee's #1624

4607 Alston Ave

27713

99

Hilton Garden Inn

7007 Fayetteville Rd

27713

98

Hope Valley Diner and Catering

3710 Shannon Rd

27707

97

Jake's Wayback Burgers

4104 Surles Ct, #2

27703

99

Joseph M. Bushfan DBA Joe's Big Dogs DC #24

2100 Angier Ave Joe’s Diner

27703

96

Just Wingn' It

1101 W Chapel Hill St

27701

95

Kangaroo Express 2723780

3321 Apex Hwy 55

27713

95

Lagos Meat Market

3438 Hillsborough Rd, Suite C

27705

96

Lakewood Lunchroom

2520 Vessen Ave

27707

99

Lakewood Montessori School Lunchroom

2119 Chapel Hill Rd

27707

100

Little River Elderly Nutrition

8305 Roxboro Rd

27503

100

Marriot Durham City Center

201 Foster St

27701

97

Mi Peru Peruvian Cuisine

4015 University Dr, A1

27707

98

Montessori Farm School

2400 Broad St, Suite 2

27704

100

Morehead Lunchroom

909 W Cobb St

27707

99

Morehead Manor

914 Vicker Ave

27701

100

Motorco Music Hall

723 Rigsbee Ave

27701

95

Neo China

4015 University Dr

27707

98.5

Ninth St Bakery

136 E Chapel Hill St

27701

94

Nosh Sammiches

2812 Erwin Rd

27705

97

Not Just Dogs

2104 Angier Ave, Joe's Commissary

27703

99

Panera Bread #1645

6702 Fayetteville Rd

27713

96

PDQ

3301 Watkins Rd

27707

94

Pettigrew Rehabilitation Ctr

1515 W Pettigrew St

27705

98

Pettigrew Rehbilitation Center

1515 West Pettigrew St

27705

98

Residence Inn

201 Residence Inn Blvd

27713

100

Rise

8200 Renaissance Pkwy, Suite 1003

27713

97

Saladelia

4201 University Dr

27707

94.5

Saladelia @ Sanford

17 Lytham Ln, N Duke Campus

27707

95

Satisfaction Restaurant and Bar

905 W Main St, Suite 37

27701

96

Southwest Elem School

2320 Cook Rd

27713

94

Starbuck's 9715

5319 New Hope Commons Ext

27707

99

Subway 39636

5400 S Miami Blvd

27703

100

Super Target Deli 2069

8210 Renaissance Pkwy

27713

99

Super Target Meat Dept 2069

8210 Renaissance Pkwy

27713

99

Sympathy for the Deli DC #84

1101 W Chapel Hill St

27701

99

Ted's Montana Grill

6911 Fayetteville Rd

27713

95

The Boot

2501 University Dr, Suite 8

27707

100

The Cafe at the Plaza

4820 Emperor Blvd

27703

94

The Durham

315 E Chapel Hill St

27701

100

Vine Japanese and Thai

607 Broad St

27705

97

