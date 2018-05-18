When Prince Harry and Meghan Markle get married, the royal wedding will have an NC connection

A bishop with North Carolina ties will have a brush with royalty next weekend.

The head of the Episcopal Church, the Most Rev. Michael Bruce Curry, will speak at the wedding of Prince Harry and American actress Meghan Markle, Kensington Palace announced. Curry, from Chicago, will give the address — a sermon — at the event in Windsor.

Curry served as bishop of the Episcopal Diocese of North Carolina from 2000-15.

Curry, the first African-American to serve as presiding bishop of the Episcopal Church, started his ministry in 1978 as deacon-in-charge at St. Stephen's in Winston-Salem. He was rector from 1979-82, according to the church's website. Curry now lives in New York.





I'm thrilled that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have asked Bishop Michael Curry to preach at their wedding. @PB_Curry is a brilliant pastor, stunning preacher and someone with a great gift for sharing the good news of Jesus Christ. — Archbishop of Canterbury (@JustinWelby) May 12, 2018

He will join the dean of Windsor, the Rt. Rev. David Conner, and the Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby, who will officiate at the service. Welby baptized Markle ahead of her marriage to Harry, the grandson of Queen Elizabeth II, who is the supreme governor of the Church of England.

The Episcopal Church is an offshoot of the Church of England in the United States. It is part of the worldwide Anglican Communion.

The royal wedding will be held Saturday, and the fabled Household Cavalry, Prince Harry's fellow soldiers, will be part of the big day, CBS News' Charlie D'Agata reported this week. The regiment is an elite fighting force, serving on the front lines of Iraq and Afghanistan, where Harry served two tours.