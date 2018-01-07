Cheeky T-shirts reflect love for Durham and its people

Durham residents – and fans of Durham – have a new way to show their Bull City pride.
Heathleaf shirts are emblazoned with Durham-centric images and slogans, such as that iconic bull and other cheekier sentiments. Owner and designer Alexander Heath said he wanted to create a line of shirts that reflected his sense of humor and showed his love for the city he calls home.
“I hope to bring a more humorous light to Durham. We tend to hear negative things about Durham, so I wanted to provide clothing that made people laugh,” says Heath. “My wife and I have lived in Durham our entire adult lives, and we would like others to perceive our city from our point of view.”
Though not a designer by trade, Heath has always dabbled in art projects and realized some of his drawings might make good shirts. He produces the tees for men, women and children, selling them in his online shop, heathleaf.com.
As he builds the line, Heath’s design process of trial and error has afforded him the opportunity to help others in the Durham community.
“I tend to rack up a lot of samples, so I thought I could put them to good use by donating them to the homeless,” Heath says. “As the company grows, I hope to be able to do more, and I also plan on donating more shirts and care packages to shelters around Durham.”
That philanthropic spirit is just another way Heath hopes his line can help shine a positive light on the city he loves.
“With this company, I have a voice to be able to change Durham’s perception for people living outside of the city,” he says. “Heathleaf has the opportunity to change people’s hearts and minds, and I hope my company can have enough influence to make this possible.”
Golden Globes Swag Bags
Raleigh jewelry line CY Design Studio was featured in swag bags at the Golden Globes this weekend. The company’s Lola earrings – made in matte gold with wire-wrapped Swarovski crystals – were included in bags given to the annual awards’ nominees and presenters.
The company’s products have been included in award show gift bags several times, including the 2016 Golden Globes celebrity gift lounge, and they have appeared on shows such as “The Vampire Diaries” and “Jane the Virgin.” To learn more about the company, visit cydesign.studio.
Trunk Show
Belk in Cary Towne Center will offer a rainbow of gemstone jewelry from LeVian during a trunk show from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Jan. 9. Pieces with blue sapphires, orange sunstone and colored diamonds will be available. To schedule an appointment, call 919-467-5050, ext. 281.
Winter Sidewalk Sale
North Hills stores will offer up to 75 percent discounts during the Winter Sidewalk Sale Jan. 11-15. During the event, customers also can register to win a $500 North Hills gift card. Go to visitnorthhills.com for info.
Send style tips to jenniferbringle@gmail.com.
