Castle of Russian princess goes to Pennsylvania family for $16.6K

This is an exterior side view of the castle, as Tanya and Michael Chaney, of New Eagle, Pa.,look on as their son Maksim Chaney skips rocks on the pond in front of their newly purchased castle in New Eagle. The stone castle on a hill is modeled after one in Tbilisi, Georgia, that was once the home of Olga Choubaroff, a Russian princess who fled Georgia when revolutionary fervor swept her country. Mackenzie Randall AP