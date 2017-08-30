Did L’Oreal ‘pillage the poor’? Ex-monk sues cosmetics giant over anti-aging cream.

In this Feb. 4, 2009 photo, Dennis-Anthony Wyrzykowski of Carmel Laboratories LLC, poses in front of an alter in a chapel at a Carmelite monastery, in Millbury, Mass. Wyrzykowski has filed a federal lawsuit against cosmetics giant L’Oreal, accusing the company of stealing patented technology in an anti-aging wrinkle cream that his charity was selling to raise money for the poor. Dennis Wyrzykowski and his company, Carmel Laboratories LLC, have been joined in the lawsuit by the University of Massachusetts Medical School, which developed the technology and licensed it to Carmel in 2009. Steven Senne AP