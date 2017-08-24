‘Terrible things happen with a cancer diagnosis, but also beauty’

Niklaus, left, Elsa, Annabel, Lucy and Sophie Steiner. Sophie Steiner died in 2013 of cancer at the age of 15. She inspired her family to start the Be Loud! Sophie Foundation, which raises money to help teens and young adults with cancer. The foundation has funded cancer research and the development of age-appropriate programming as well as the adolescent/young adult program director at UNC Lineberger Comprehensive Cancer Center. Courtesy of the Steiner family