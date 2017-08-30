US court rejects appeal from praying football coach

In this Nov. 5, 2015, file photo, former Bremerton High School assistant football coach Joe Kennedy poses for a photo at Bremerton Memorial Stadium in Bremerton, Wash. A federal appeals court ruled Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2017 that the Bremerton School District does not have to immediately re-hire Kennedy, who lost his job after refusing to stop leading players in prayer on the football field after games. Larry Steagall AP