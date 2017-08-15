Orthodox Jewish group sues to keep religious markers

In this Saturday, Aug. 5, 2017, photo, polyvinyl chloride piping is seen on an utility pole on Airmount Road in Mahwah, N.J. Thin strips of PVC piping placed on utility poles around a New Jersey town bordering New York have stirred worries that an ultra-Orthodox Jewish community plans to expand. Along with a measure to limit Mahwah’s parks to town residents, it has led to backlash from those who say the opposition raises worries about anti-Semitism. The county’s prosecutor ordered the police not to enforce that measure after Mahwah’s police chief raised concerns that complaints were targeting Jews. Julio Cortez AP