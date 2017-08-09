No visa, no veil? Saudi Arabia may ease rules for tourists

In this Monday, Feb. 20, 2017 file photo, a boy flies a kite on the Red Sea beach near the landmark Jiddah fountain, in Jiddah, Saudi Arabia. Saudi Arabia is planning to build a semi-autonomous luxury travel destination along its Red Sea coast that visitors can reach without a visa. The Red Sea area, which will include diving attractions and a nature reserve, will be developed with seed capital from the country’s Public Investment Fund. Amr Nabil AP