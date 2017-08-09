South Carolina high court: Split Episcopal dioceses can’t take millions in property

In a Dec. 16, 2012 file photo, members of the Conway Worship Group gather at the chapel at Coastal Carolina University in Conway, S.C. The members of the fledgling congregation left their home church after it decided to follow the Diocese of South Carolina and leave the national Episcopal Church in disputes over ordaining homosexuals and other issues. According to a split ruling issued Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2017, by the South Carolina Supreme Court dozens of parishes that split with The Episcopal Church over theological issues cannot take valuable real estate with them. Bruce Smith AP