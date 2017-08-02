Brazil church rejects abuse claims detailed in AP stories

This Sunday, May 28, 2017 photo shows the Ministerio Evangelico Comunidade Rhema, or Rhema Community Evangelical Ministry, in Franco da Rocha, Brazil, in the greater Sao Paulo area. Over the course of two decades, the U.S.-based Word of Faith Fellowship mother church took command of this and another congregation in Brazil, applying a strict interpretation of the Bible and enforcing it through rigorous controls and physical punishment, The Associated Press has found. Andre Penner AP