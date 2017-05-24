JFK home renovation castoffs are transformed into art

In this Monday, May 8, 2017 photo, a house that was once the residence of President John F. Kennedy is surrounded by trees in Hyannis Port, Mass. Pieces of the home can now be called pieces of art. Floorboards, window panes, light fixtures, copper pipes, shingles, faded wallpaper, rusted nails and even a metal hook that once held a porch swing are among ordinary items salvaged during an overhaul of the president's former home on Cape Cod and transformed by local artists into mixed media artworks inspired by the president who was born 100 years ago this month. Steven Senne AP