D.G. Martin: Donna Everhart debut novel ‘compelling story’

In “The Education of Dixie Dupree,” the debut novel of Donna Everhart,11-year-old Dixie is learning about the deep fractures underneath the surface of the family she once thought was happy.
Her father has gone away suddenly and her mother is about to fall over the edge. Food and money are running out. She and her teenaged brother are in despair when, out of the blue, their mother’s brother, Uncle Ray, appears just in time to rescue them.
But with his help, comes trouble, worse than anything the family has known, and with it a dark and disturbing, but completely compelling story of sexual abuse and the devastation it can bring to the lives of families and young people.
EDITOR’S NOTES: D.G. Martin hosts “North Carolina Bookwatch” Sundays at noon and Thursdays at 5 p.m. on WUNC-TV. This week, Donna Everhart talks about “The Education of Dixie Dupree” on Sunday, May 14 and Thursday, May 18.
