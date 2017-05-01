Bookwatch: Food faves of top Tar Heel authors

Author Randall Kenan remembers “People showing up heavy-laden with food to the homes of the recently deceased. Hams, fried chicken, oven-baked barbecue chicken, pork chops smothered in gravy, dirty rice, Spanish rice, potato salad galore, slaw, sweet potato casseroles, candied yams, hushpuppies, cornbread, soup, chopped pork barbecue, collard greens, pound cake, chocolate cake, coconut cake, pineapple cake, red velvet cake, sweet potato pie, lemon meringue pie.”
These are the foods award-winning writer Kenan remembers being brought to his family’s house by his Duplin County neighbors when his great uncle died. His remembrance is just one of the many writings about food that Kenan has collected from some of North Carolina’s best writers, including Lee Smith, Daniel Wallace, Marianne Gingher, Jill McCorkle, Jaki Shelton Green, Wayne Caldwell, Marcie Cohen Ferris, Michael McFee, Zelda Lockhart, Crook's Corner's popular chef Bill Smith, noted cookbook author Nancie McDermott, and many others. If you love good writing and good food, don’t miss seeing Kenan talk about “The Carolina Table: North Carolina Writers on Food.”
