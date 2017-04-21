Rosen, Mosnier discuss Julius Chambers biography

“Julius Chambers: A Life in the Legal Struggle for Civil Rights” by Richard A. Rosen and Joseph Mosnier tells the story of amazing story of a North Carolinian who became one the nation’s greatest heroes in the civil rights revolution.
Beginning in 1964 when Julius Chambers opened his law practice in Charlotte, he initiated a whirlwind of legal actions that attacked and often overturned traditional discriminatory practices in education, employment, and government. His work and the work of others he inspired are directly responsible for North Carolina casting off a culture of segregation and repression and replacing it with one of inclusion and opportunity
Every North Carolinian who wants to understand our state’s struggle for social justice should know the role Julius Chambers played in opening the doors for blacks and other minorities and in opening the eyes of white people to see how an oppressive segregated system was a burden to all citizens.
The authors explain carefully and clearly the major legal cases and how the victories and defeats for Chambers came about. But more importantly perhaps they tell the story of how Chambers came from the most challenging circumstances to become a most admired public figure.
Growing up in rural Montgomery County, where depression times were bleak, especially for rural blacks. Then, though thoroughly unprepared for college, making his way as an academic star. Barely getting into UNC Law School and snubbed by many of his teachers and fellow students, he stunned the legal community by graduating at the top of his class and serving as Editor and Chief of the law review.
Beginning in 1964 when Chambers opened his law practice in Charlotte, he initiated a whirlwind of legal actions that attacked and often overturned traditional discriminatory practices in education, employment, and government.
EDITOR’S NOTES: D.G. Martin hosts “North Carolina Bookwatch” Sundays at noon and Thursdays at 5 p.m. on WUNC-TV. This week, Richard Rosen and Joseph Mosnier talk about “Julius Chambers: A Life in the Legal Struggle for Civil Rights” both days.
Comments