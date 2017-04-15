‘Sleep sack’ can be lifesaver for infants

Dear Heloise: One of the greatest and most frequent threats to infants is suffocation as they sleep. Sometimes parents put an infant in a crib with fluffy bedding, probably thinking that this will keep the child warm.
This is a dangerous way for a child to be put to bed. One of the ways to provide safe sleep is to put the baby into a “sleep sack” — a one-piece sleeper that zips up. It can be made of various weights of fabric to provide the level of warmth needed. It can be a lifesaver! — Kathy W., North Port, Fla.
Good information, Kathy. Putting a baby to bed safely is so important: It can cut down on sudden infant death syndrome (SIDS). Here are some additional hints from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services:
▪ A baby should never sleep on the big bed between mom and dad.
▪ Keeping the crib in the master bedroom will help with bedtime.
▪ Place your baby in the crib on his back, not on his belly.
▪ No pillows, blankets, stuffed animals or crib bumpers in the crib.
▪ A firm mattress covered with a fitted sheet is all that should be in the crib.
— Heloise
COMPACT-DISC CARE
Dear Heloise: Even with all the digital music available, I still purchase compact discs, and I have to be careful in handling them. I always return the CD to its storage case. I never keep CDs in the car — the temperature is either too hot or too cold, and sunlight beating into the car can damage the CDs, too.
I only handle the CD by the edges, never the top or bottom. I can clean the CD’s bottom with a microfiber cloth and warm water. There are commercial kits for cleaning also, and for repairing scratches. — John H. in Idaho
STUCK ON YOU
Dear Heloise: I stack my drinking glasses, but they can get stuck together. The easiest way to get them unstuck? I fill the top glass with ice cubes and run a tiny bit of cooking oil in between the glasses. After just a few minutes, the glasses will separate! — Jill U. in Ohio
HINT FROM HIM
Dear Heloise: My wife put me up to this one. She stores my golf balls in an egg carton so they can stay organized and tidy. She doesn’t put them in the refrigerator, though; extreme temperatures can affect their performance. — Bruce C., Harrisburg, Pa.
TIDY BATHROOM
Dear Readers: A shoe organizer on the back of the bathroom door can hold hairbrushes, curling irons (let them cool down first), shampoos, cosmetics and most anything else, to give you more counter space when getting ready! — Heloise
TIMER TROUBLE
Dear Heloise: I can’t hear the timer on my clothes dryer at the other end of the house, so I carry an egg timer with me. This saves me time, and I can pull out the clothes when they are finished so they won’t get wrinkled. — Helen F. in California
