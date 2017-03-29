Calendar of Events: Friday, March 31-Thursday, April 6, 2017

Friday, March 31
49th annual Spring Pottery and Glass Festival at Cedar Creek Gallery
Showcases artist demonstrations, live music, a local onsite-food truck, and a raffle that benefits the Food Bank of Central and Eastern North Carolina. Details: March 31, 6 p.m.-10 p.m. 1150 Fleming Rd, Creedmoor. www.cedarcreekgallery.com, 919-528-1041.
Hillsborough Last Fridays Art Walk
Showcasing the talents of local artists in walkable Historic Hip Hillsborough. Park once and enjoy five art galleries, artist studios, fine jewelers, boutiques and award-winning restaurants. Details: March 31, 6 p.m. - 9 p.m. Brochures with a map are available at www.lastfridaysartwalk.org, 919-732-7741.
“Let The River Answer” Opening Reception - Hillsborough Gallery of Arts
Jewelry by Arianna Bara, paintings by Eduardo Lapetina, turned wood by Michael Salemi. On exhibit through April 23. Details: March 31, 6 p.m. - 9 p.m. Free event. Hillsborough Gallery of Arts, 121 N. Churton St, Hillsborough. www.HillsboroughGallery.com, 919-732-5001.
Aligning Your Investments with Your Values Workshop
This workshop will teach attendees how they can empower themselves to direct their money toward profitable, progressive, local businesses. Sponsored by Slow Money NC, a non-profit that helps catalyze local investment to local farms and food enterprises. Details: March 31, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. $75/$35 Farmers & students. RambleRill Farm, 913 Arthur Minnis Rd, Hillsborough. https://slowmoneync.org, 919-656-8889.
Transforming Lives: Overcoming Stigma in Mental Illness
A day-long conference that features nationally recognized speakers and mental health experts addressing issues associated with faith and mental illness. Details: March 31, 9:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.; Registration starts at 7:30 a.m. $45 (no credit). Professional Credits offered by Wake AHEC for additional fees. St. Thomas More, 940 Carmichael St, Chapel Hill. www.faithconnectionsonmentalillness.org.
Lisa Dickey, author
Join The Regulator Bookshop for Lisa Dickey’s talk about her critically-acclaimed new book, “Bears in the Streets: Three Journeys Across A Changing Russia.” Details: March 31, 7 p.m. Free. The Regulator Bookshop, 720 9th St, Durham. www.regulatorbookshop.com, 919-286-2700.
Lecture Series In Musicology, Katherine Hambridge
Durham University, UK. Popularising the ‘Popular,’ c. 1800.” Details: March 31, 4 p.m. Free. Room 104, Biddle Music Building, 105 Mary Duke Biddle, Durham. www.dukemusic@duke.edu, 919-660-3300.
William S. Newman Series: Performing Commemoration: Musical Reenactment and the Politics of Trauma
Centered around the Defiant Requiem and its legacy. Featuring Christine Wilkie Bohlman, piano, Philip V. Bohlman, narrator, and UNC music faculty. Details: March 31, 7:30 p.m. - 9:00 p.m. $15 GA/$10 students and UNC faculty & staff. Person Recital Hall, 181 E. Cameron Ave, Chapel Hill. http://music.unc.edu/event/wsn-series-defiant-requiem-symposium-concert, 919-962-1039.
Songs from the Circle 7
In spring 2012 local guitarist Danny Gotham organized a memorable benefit concert involving a live presentation of songs from the Nitty Gritty Dirt Band’s iconic album of 40 years prior, Will the Circle Be Unbroken. Details: March 31, 8:00 p.m. $12 Advance/$15 Day of Show. The ArtsCenter, 300-G East Main St, Carrboro. www.artscenterlive.org, 919-929-2787.
Sounds of Kolachi
Sounds of Kolachi, a new 10-piece super group of vocalists and instrumentalists from Karachi, blurs raga and Western harmony, counterpoint and South Asian melodic lines, all without losing the groove. Details: March 31, 8:00 p.m. $20. Memorial Hall, 114 E. Cameron Ave, Chapel Hill. http://sok.rockpaperscissors.biz/dispatch/21323/_kQP2FxHg5w0GV-1hetL6Q, 919-843-333.
Baron Tymas Quartet
Details: March 31, 8 p.m. $15/$10 students. Sharp 9 Gallery Jazz Club, 4608-L Industry Ln, Durham. http://www.brownpapertickets.com/event/2889858, 919-486-5299.
Benefit Concert for Southerners On New Ground (SONG)
Appalachian Mountain Brewery and The Station presents Kaze w/ Natalia Carr, Hardworker, Evel Arc + spoken word by Colin Corpe, and Solid Gold LGBTQIA dance after party w/ Luxe Posh! Details: March 31, 8:30 p.m. $10 suggested donation. The Station, 201 E. Main St, Carrboro. http://stationcarrboro.com, 919-918-3923.
Duke Street Dogs
Details: March 31, 6 p.m - 8 p.m. No cover charge. Blue Note Grill, 709 Washington St, Durham. www.thebluenotegrill.com, 919-401-1979.
My Three Sons Trio
Details: March 31, 9 p.m. $10. Blue Note Grill, 709 Washington St, Durham. www.thebluenotegrill.com, 919-401-1979.
Benefit for Bill Ladd - The Connells; The Roman Spring; and Arrow Beach
Details: March 31, 8 p.m. $10. Cat’s Cradle, 300 E Main St, Carrboro. www.catscradle.com, 919-967-9053.
Transportation; Bat Fangs; and Sunnyslopes
Details: March 31, 10 p.m., Back Room. $8. Cat’s Cradle, 300 E Main St, Carrboro. www.catscradle.com, 919-967-9053.
The Unlucky Sevens; Texoma; and The Forgotten Man
Details: March 31, 9 p.m. $5. The Cave Tavern, 452 1/2 W. Franklin St, Chapel Hill. http://caverntavern.com, 919-968-9308.
Contra Dance
Sponsored by the Triangle Country Dancers. Music by Jackson, Davis and Head. The caller will be Beth Molaro from Asheville. Details: March 31, Lesson at 7:30 p.m., dancing begins at 8 p.m. $10/nonmembers; $8/members. No partner/experience is needed. Please wear soft-soled shoes. Reality Center, 916 Lamond Ave, Durham. www.tcdancers.org.
Gilbert & Sullivan's The Grand Duke
Performed by the Durham Savoyards, Ltd. Directed and choreographed by Derrick Ivey; music direction by Alan Riley Jones. Details: March 31, 8 p.m. $20-$30. Carolina Theatre, 309 West Morgan St, Durham. http://www.carolinatheatre.org/events/grand-duke-gilbert-sullivan, 919-560-3030.
The Miraculous and the Mundane
A story of family, friendship, secrets, and hope. Members of an African-American family in Durham find their lives turned upside down when the patriarch falls ill and ties of kinship start to fray. Details: March 31, 8:15 p.m. Manbites Dog Theater, 703 Foster St, Durham. http://manbitesdogtheater.org/2016-17-season/the-miraculous-and-the-mundane, 919-682-3343.
Saturday, April 1
49th annual Spring Pottery and Glass Festival at Cedar Creek Gallery
Showcases artist demonstrations, live music, a local onsite-food truck, and a raffle that benefits the Food Bank of Central and Eastern North Carolina. Details: April 1, 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. 1150 Fleming Rd, Creedmoor. www.cedarcreekgallery.com, 919-528-1041.
Alex Weiss, Musician and Storyteller
Alex Weiss performs multicultural music and cultural stories featuring members of his group Different Drum. Details: April 1, 12:30 p.m. - 2:30 p.m. Free. Northgate Mall’s Discovery Nook, Suite 118, in Northgate’s Children’s Alleyway, 1058 W. Club Blvd, Durham. www.northgatemall.com, 919-286-4407.
Ann Millett-Gallant, author of “Re-Membering,” Book Talk
“Re-Membering” is a memoir about being congenitally physically disabled and experiencing traumatic brain injury. Details: April 1, 6:30 p.m. - 8:30 p.m. Free. The ArtsCenter, West End Theater, 300-G East Main St, Carrboro. http://artscenterlive.org/events/12189, 919-929-2787.
4th Annual Storytelling Festival
Storytelling for both children and adults. There will also be refreshments, crafts and fun activities for the whole family to enjoy! Details: April 1, 10 a.m. - 1 p.m. Free. Durham Arts Council, 120 Morris St, Durham. https://durhamcountylibrary.org/2017/03/durham-county-library-presents-fourth-annual-storytelling-festival, 919-560-0151.
Study of Fracking in North Carolina Presentation
The presentation is based on a study conducted by the Moore County League of Women Voters (LWVMC) that includes a discussion of the environmental impact of fracking, data on job creation, and potential costs to local communities. Details: April 1, 10:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. Free; open to the public. Chapel Hill Public Library, 100 Library Drive, Chapel Hill. Free parking is available.
Pauli Murray Home, National Historic Landmark Celebration
Plaque presentation from the National Park Service, readings, poetry, art, food, and community walks. All are welcome. Details: April 1, 1 p.m. - 5 p.m. Pauli Murray Family Home, 906 Carroll St, Durham. http://paulimurrayproject.org/homecoming-celebration-of-national-historic-landmark-designation-saturday-april-1-2017, 919-613-6167.
Earth, Wind & Fire
America's seventh top-selling musical group of all-time; their music unites genres of funk, R&B, synthesized soul, and gospel. Details: April 1, 8 p.m. $65-$315. DPAC, 123 Vivian St, Durham. www.dpacnc.com, 919-680-2787.
Ciompi Quartet With Gerard McBurney, Narrator
Tracing the evolutionary journey of Beethoven from his earliest composed string quartet to his most monumental and experimental work for genre. Presented by Duke Performances. Details: April 1, 8 p.m. $25 general, $15 age 30 & under, $10 students. Baldwin Auditorium, 1336 Campus Dr, Durham. Tickets: www.duke.edu.
Virginia Schenck: Abbey Lincoln Tribute
Details: April 1, 8 p.m. $20/$10 students. Sharp 9 Gallery Jazz Club, 4608-L Industry Ln, Durham. http://www.brownpapertickets.com/event/2898064, 919-486-5299.
Prince Lives; Fifi Hi-Fi; Mike D; and PlayPlay
Details: April 1, 10 p.m. $5. Pinhook, 117 W Main St, Durham. www.thepinhook.com, 919-667-1100.
Jazz Saturday w/ Tim Smith Trio
Details: April 1, 2 p.m. No cover charge. The Station, 201 E. Main St, Carrboro. http://stationcarrboro.com, 919-918-3923.
Blues & Barbecue w/ Luxuriant Sedans & Harvey Dalton Arnold
Details: April 1, 8 p.m. $6 Advance/$8 Day of Show. The Station, 201 E. Main St, Carrboro. http://stationcarrboro.com, 919-918-3923.
Carrboro Fool’s Ball
A dance party with suggested donation or non perishable food items for TABLE at the door w/ DJs Khaleeb, Layabout, and Selector B Steady and special guest Bartender, Carrboro Aldermen, and Damon Seils. Details: April 1, 10 p.m. - 2 a.m. Free, 21+. The Station, 201 E. Main St, Carrboro. http://stationcarrboro.com, 919-918-3923.
Eric Gales
Details: April 1, 8 p.m. $20. Blue Note Grill, 709 Washington St, Durham. www.thebluenotegrill.com, 919-401-1979.
Strike A Chord With Musical Empowerment! The Red Clay Ramblers; The Buena Vistas; and Carolina Ukulele Ensemble
Details: April 1, 7:30 p.m., Back Room. $10. Cat’s Cradle, 300 E Main St, Carrboro. www.catscradle.com, 919-967-9053.
Coyote vs. Acme; Zoltar’s Fortune; and Radar’s Clowns of Sedation
Details: April 1, 9 p.m. $5. The Cave Tavern, 452 1/2 W. Franklin St, Chapel Hill. http://caverntavern.com, 919-968-9308.
Backyard Treasures Plant Sale
Free gardening advice will be offered, and plants will be for sale from the yards of Durham County Master Gardeners. Details: April 1, 8 a.m. - 12 p.m. Free. Sarah P. Duke Gardens, 420 Anderson St, Durham. https://durhammastergardeners.wordpress.com/plant-sale, 919-560-0528.
9th Annual Doughman Race Registration
The Doughman is an event combining food and sport all for a great local non-profit. Details: Registration begins on April 1. Space is limited. https://www.doughman.org/register.
Durham Craft Market
New this year: Nine new artists! Details: April 1, 8 a.m. to 12:00 p.m., April - November. Free parking available. 501 Foster St, grassy side of the Durham Farmers’ Market, Downtown Durham. www.durhamcraftmarket.com.
Contra Dance
Sponsored by the Triangle Country Dancers. First Saturday contra dance. Details: April 1, Lesson at 7:30 p.m., dancing begins at 8 p.m. $10/nonmembers; $8/members. No partner/experience is needed. Please wear soft-soled shoes. Carrboro Century Center, 100 N. Greensboro St, Carrboro. www.tcdancers.org.
Stream Watch with New Hope Audubon Society
John Kent will lead a volunteer team conducting monthly water quality monitoring at several sites on New Hope Creek. Details: April 1, 9 a.m. If interested in participating, please contact John at jnkent25@gmail.com.
Family Bird Walk with New Hope Audubon Society
Meet at Sandy Creek Park (3510 Sandy Creek Dr, Durham) for a 1.5-hour family bird walk. Youth and their families/friends are invited to go on a family bird walk to explore neighborhood birds and the wonders of spring migration. Binoculars will be available for loan on the walk. Details: April 1, 9 a.m. - 10:30 a.m. Please wear long pants and sturdy shoes. Heavy rain will result in cancellation. For questions, contact Tommy Richey at tsrichey@gmail.com.
Gilbert & Sullivan's The Grand Duke
Performed by the Durham Savoyards, Ltd. Directed and choreographed by Derrick Ivey; music direction by Alan Riley Jones. Details: April 1, 7 p.m. $20-$30. Carolina Theatre, 309 West Morgan St, Durham. http://www.carolinatheatre.org/events/grand-duke-gilbert-sullivan, 919-560-3030.
The Miraculous and the Mundane
Members of an African-American family in Durham find their lives turned upside down when the patriarch falls ill and ties of kinship start to fray. Details: April 1, 8:15 p.m. Manbites Dog Theater, 703 Foster St, Durham. http://manbitesdogtheater.org/2016-17-season/the-miraculous-and-the-mundane, 919-682-3343.
Dusty Slay, Son of a Ditch Tour
This album of live comedy tells the stories of a kid with divorced parents, growing up in a trailer park and on a farm in small town Alabama. Details: April 1, 8:30 p.m. $10. DSI Comedy Theater, 462 W Franklin St, Chapel Hill. www.eventbrite.com/e/dusty-slay-son-of-a-ditch-tour-tickets-32860725314, 919 338-8150.
Sunday, April 2
49th annual Spring Pottery and Glass Festival at Cedar Creek Gallery
Showcases artist demonstrations, live music, a local onsite-food truck, and a raffle that benefits the Food Bank of Central and Eastern North Carolina. Details: April 2, 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. 1150 Fleming Rd, Creedmoor. www.cedarcreekgallery.com, 919-528-1041.
Linda Beatrice Brown Poetry Reading
Brown will read from her Mary poems, written in the voice of Mary, the mother of Jesus. A reception and book signing will follow the reading. Details: April 2, 5:00 p.m. Free. Saint Matthews Episcopal Church, 210 St Mary’s Rd, Hillsborough. www.stmatthewshillsborough.org, 919-732-9308.
Organ Recital: Robert Parkins
Duke University Organist presents German Organ Music of Four Centuries. Presented by Duke Chapel Music. Details: April 2, 5 p.m. Free. Duke Chapel, 401 Chapel Dr, Durham. www.dukemusic@duke.edu, 919-660-3300.
Performing Commemoration: Musical Reenactment and the Politics of Trauma (Faculty Performance)
Stefan Litwin, piano, and Allen Anderson, electronic music, will lead this UNC faculty concert to close out the Talking Music Series. Details: April 2, 2:30 p.m. - 5 p.m. Free. Person Recital Hall, 181 E. Cameron Ave, Chapel Hill. http://music.unc.edu/event/performing-commemoration-musical-reenactment-politics-trauma-faculty-performance, 919-962-1039.
Virginia State University Gospel Chorale Concert
Presented by the VSUAA-Greater Triangle Alumni Chapter (NC). Details: April 2, doors open at 2:30 p.m. and the concert begins at 3.30 p.m. $10 Advance/$15 Door. Henderson (McGregor Hall) Performing Arts Center, 201 Breckenridge St, Henderson. http://vsugospel.bpt.me.
TBS 1st Sunday Blues Jam Hosted by The Bell Hornets
Details: April 2, 6 p.m. - 9 p.m. No cover charge. Blue Note Grill, 709 Washington St, Durham. http://www.thebluenotegrill.com, 919-401-1979.
Lambchop; and Xylouris White
Details: April 2, 8 p.m. $15. Cat’s Cradle, 300 E Main St, Carrboro. www.catscradle.com, 919-967-9053.
Carrie Elkin with Special Guest Danny Schmidt
Details: April 2, 8 p.m., Back Room. $12 Advance/$15 Day of Show. Cat’s Cradle, 300 E Main St, Carrboro. www.catscradle.com, 919-967-9053.
Gown; Candy Ambulance; and Kate’s Bush
Details: April 2, 8 p.m. $5. The Cave Tavern, 452 1/2 W. Franklin St, Chapel Hill. http://caverntavern.com, 919-968-9308.
Killing the Black Snake: Behind the Scenes of the #NODAPL Struggle
This documentary takes a close look inside the dynamics that played out behind the scenes at the Standing Rock encampment, including serious disagreements over which tactics to use to best stop the Dakota Access Pipeline. Details: April 2, 7 p.m. $5 donation for #NODAPL Legal Support. Pinhook, 117 W Main St, Durham. www.thepinhook.com, 919-667-1100.
Bird Walk with New Hope Audubon Society
Meet in front of the Oak Creek Village Shopping Center (4600 Durham Chapel Hill Blvd) in Durham for a 2-3 hour bird walk at a nearby site. Details: April 2, 7:30 a.m. Please wear long pants and sturdy shoes. Heavy rain will result in cancellation. For questions, contact Jim Capel at jim.capel@mindspring.com.
Gilbert & Sullivan's The Grand Duke
Performed by the Durham Savoyards, Ltd. Directed and choreographed by Derrick Ivey; music direction by Alan Riley Jones. Details: April 2, 2 p.m. $20-$30. Carolina Theatre, 309 West Morgan St, Durham. http://www.carolinatheatre.org/events/grand-duke-gilbert-sullivan, 919-560-3030.
Monday, April 3
The Socio-Politics of Black Futures: From Martin Delany to Derrick Bell to Now Presentation
Darrell Stover presents this George Clinton-introduced film version of Harvard Law professor Derrick Bell’s sci-fi short “Space Traders” which has a highly relevant P-Funk aesthetic Afrofuturist perspective on the current political terrain dancing through it. Discussion to follow film. Details: April 3, 7 p.m. Stanford L. Warren Branch Library, 1201 Fayetteville St, Durham, 919-560-0282.
Kiese Laymon, author of “Heavy, An American Memoir”
Author Kiese Laymon will read from his forthcoming memoir and participate in a discussion with the audience and the moderator, Duke University Professor Mark Anthony Neal. A reception will follow, and The Regulator will have Laymon’s books available for sale. Details: April 3, 7 p.m. - 8 p.m. Hayti Heritage Center, 804 Old Fayetteville St, Durham. https://fsp.trinity.duke.edu/projects/heavy-american-memoir-reading-and-conversation, 919-286-2700.
Styrofoam Turtles; Buzzards of Fuzz; and I Am Maddox
Details: April 3, 9 p.m. $5. The Cave Tavern, 452 1/2 W. Franklin St, Chapel Hill. http://caverntavern.com, 919-968-9308.
Tuesday, April 4
Harold Cruses's The Crisis of the Negro Intellectual: Back to the Future Again - Presentation
Joseph Jordan discusses and examines whether Cruse's work was simply a view of his times or a prediction of the contemporary ‘crisis’ in Black politics. Details: April 4, 7 p.m. Stanford L. Warren Branch Library, 1201 Fayetteville St, Durham. More information: 919-560-0282.
Gaps in Domestic Violence Services: Exploring Housing Options Discussion
The League of Women Voters of Orange, Durham and Chatham Counties is hosting a discussion on the prevalence of domestic violence in our community by examining ways local and state-wide service providers are tackling housing needs. Details: April 4, 6 p.m. - 8 p.m. Free; open to the public. Free parking available. Chapel Hill Public Library, Room B, 100 Library Dr, Chapel Hill.
Jessamyn Stanley, author of “Every Body Yoga: Let Go of Fear, Get on the Mat, Love Your Body”
Join Durham's own yoga superstar Jessamyn Stanley for her hometown book launch and book signing at Motorco Music Hall. Details: April 4, 7 p.m. Free entry. Books will be for sale at the event. Motorco Music Hall, 723 Rigsbee Ave, Durham. http://www.motorcomusic.com/event/1451172-jessamyn-stanley-durham, 919-901-0875.
Voice Master Class With Joseph Amaya
Details: April 4, 5 p.m. Free. Bone Hall, Biddle Music Building, 105 Mary Duke Biddle, Durham. www.dukemusic@duke.edu, 919-660-3300.
Original Content Open Mic
Encourages not only songwriters with original songs, but all original content - comedy, poetry, spoken word, etc. Any and all are welcome. Details: April 4, 7 p.m. Free. The Cave Tavern, 452 1/2 W. Franklin St, Chapel Hill. http://caverntavern.com, 919-968-9308.
Bella’s Bartok
Details: April 4, 10 p.m. $5. The Cave Tavern, 452 1/2 W. Franklin St, Chapel Hill. http://caverntavern.com, 919-968-9308.
Tuesday Blues Jam with Clark Stern
Details: April 4, 7:30 p.m. No cover charge. Blue Note Grill, 709 Washington St, Durham. www.thebluenotegrill.com, 919-401-1979.
Tuesday Night Trivia
Details: April 4, 8:30 p.m. Free. Pinhook, 117 W Main St, Durham. www.thepinhook.com, 919-667-1100.
Something Rotten
Set in 1595, this hilarious smash tells the story of Nick and Nigel Bottom, two brothers who are desperate to write a hit play. When a local soothsayer foretells that the future of theatre involves singing, dancing and acting at the same time, Nick and Nigel set out to write the world’s very first musical. Details: April 4, 7:30 p.m. $25-$130. DPAC, 123 Vivian St, Durham. www.dpacnc.com, 919-680-2787.
Wednesday, April 5
Marie Hicks, author
Join Marie Hicks for a reading and signing of her new book, “Programmed Inequality: How Britain Discarded Women Technologists and Lost Its Edge in Computing.” Details: April 5, 7 p.m. The Regulator Bookshop, 720 9th St, Durham. www.regulatorbookshop.com, 919-286-2700.
Trandle; PlayPlay; Real Dad; and Discotono
Details: April 5, 9 p.m. $5, 21+. Pinhook, 117 W Main St, Durham. www.thepinhook.com, 919-667-1100.
Lorelei; Birth the Wretched; and Antenora
Details: April 5, 9:30 p.m., Back Room. $7. Cat’s Cradle, 300 E. Main St, Carrboro. www.catscradle.com, 919-967-9053.
Blue Wednesday: The Spoonbenders with Charlley Ward
Details: April 5, 8 p.m. No cover charge. Blue Note Grill, 709 Washington St, Durham. www.thebluenotegrill.com, 919-401-1979.
The Singing Butcher; and Cameron Stenger
Details: April 5, 9 p.m. $5. The Cave Tavern, 452 1/2 W. Franklin St, Chapel Hill. http://caverntavern.com, 919-968-9308.
Something Rotten
Set in 1595, this hilarious smash tells the story of Nick and Nigel Bottom, two brothers who are desperate to write a hit play. When a local soothsayer foretells that the future of theatre involves singing, dancing and acting at the same time, Nick and Nigel set out to write the world’s very first musical. Details: April 5, 7:30 p.m. $25-$130. DPAC, 123 Vivian St, Durham. www.dpacnc.com, 919-680-2787.
My Fair Lady
Details: April 5, 7:30 p.m. $15-$47. Playmakers Repertory Company, 250 Country Club Rd, Chapel Hill. https://playmakersrep.org/show/my-fair-lady, 919-962-7529.
Thursday, April 6
Easter Bunny at Northgate
Visit the Easter Bunny amidst a garden of spring décor set to a Peter Rabbit storybook theme. Details: April 6 - April 15. Photo Schedule: Monday-Thursday, 12pm-7pm; Friday-Saturday, 10am-7pm, and Sunday 1-6pm. Northgate’s Center Court, 1058 Club Blvd, Durham. www.northgatemall.com, 919-286-4407.
New Music from the Composition Studio
Studio taught by Professor Allen Anderson. Details: April 6, 7:30 p.m. - 9:30 p.m. Free. Person Recital Hall, 181 E. Cameron Ave, Chapel Hill. http://music.unc.edu/event/new-music-composition-studio-3-2, 919-962-1039.
Laila Nur & The Love Riot w/ Tina and Her Pony
Details: April 6, 8:30 p.m. $6, 21+. The Station, 201 E. Main St, Carrboro. http://stationcarrboro.com, 919-918-3923.
Corey Hunt Band; Tyler Hatley; and Luis Del Rio
Details: April 6, 9 p.m. $5. The Cave Tavern, 452 1/2 W. Franklin St, Chapel Hill. http://caverntavern.com, 919-968-9308.
Dr. Bacon; Freeway Revival; and Boom Unit Brass Band
Details: Apr 6, 8 p.m. $8 Advance/$10 Day of Show. Motorco Music Hall, 723 Rigsbee Ave, Durham. http://motorcomusic.com, 919-901-0875.
Be Loud! Carolina - Carolina Ukulele Ensemble; Dissimilar South; Bonn and Tepp; Mkr; Lairs; and Disqo Volante
Details: Apr 6, 8 p.m., Back Room. $5. Cat’s Cradle, 300 E Main St, Carrboro. www.catscradle.com, 919-967-9053.
Something Rotten
Set in 1595, this hilarious smash tells the story of Nick and Nigel Bottom, two brothers who are desperate to write a hit play. When a local soothsayer foretells that the future of theatre involves singing, dancing and acting at the same time, Nick and Nigel set out to write the world’s very first musical. Details: April 6, 7:30 p.m. $25-$130. DPAC, 123 Vivian St, Durham. www.dpacnc.com, 919-680-2787.
My Fair Lady
Details: April 6, 7:30 p.m. $15-$47. Playmakers Repertory Company, 250 Country Club Rd, Chapel Hill. https://playmakersrep.org/show/my-fair-lady, 919-962-7529.
Recurring Friday
Friday Jazz Series
Every Friday at Cuban Revolution. Details: Every Friday, 9:30 p.m. No cover charge. Cuban Revolution, 318 Blackwell St, Suite 100, Durham. www.thecubanrevolution.com, 919-687-4300.
Recurring Saturday
Saturday Cool Jazz
Every Saturday at Cuban Revolution. Details: Every Saturday, 9:30 p.m. No cover charge. Cuban Revolution, 318 Blackwell St, Suite 100, Durham. www.thecubanrevolution.com, 919-687-4300.
Recurring Sunday
Sunday Music on the Patio
Every Sunday at Cuban Revolution. Details: Every Sunday, 5 p.m. No cover charge. Cuban Revolution, 318 Blackwell St, Suite 100, Durham. www.thecubanrevolution.com, 919-687-4300.
Recurring Tuesday
Kids Stories and Songs
Every Tuesday at Johnny’s Gone Fishing. Details: Every Tuesday, 10:45 a.m. - 11:30 a.m. Free. Johnny’s Gone Fishing, 901 W. Main St, Carrboro. www.johnnysgonefishing.com, 919-932-5070.
Needlework Group
Every Tuesday at the Chapel Hill Public Library. A needlework group that creates knitted and crocheted items for charities. Details: Every Tuesday, 1 p.m. - 2:30 p.m. Chapel Hill Public Library, Meeting Room A, 100 Library Dr, Chapel Hill. More information: schectman at gmail.com, or see Facebook group "Chapel Hill Charity Knitting and Crochet."
Recurring Wednesday
Preschool Storytime
Every Wednesday at The Regulator Bookshop. Join us for Preschool Storytime at The Regulator with Amy Godfrey. Details: Every Wednesday, 10:15 a.m. Free. The Regulator Bookshop, 720 9th St, Durham. www.regulatorbookshop.com, 919-286-2700.
The Leroy Savage Group
Every Wednesday at The Original Q Shack. Details: Every Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. - 8:30 p.m. Free. The Original Q Shack, 2510 University Dr, Durham. 919-402-4227.
Northgate Jams
Every Wednesday at Northgate Mall. Details: Every Wednesday, 6 p.m. - 9 p.m. Free. Northgate Mall, 1058 West Club Blvd, Durham. www.northgatemall.com/events, 919-286-4400.
Recurring Thursday
Mommy’s Morning Movies
Every Thursday at Silverspot Cinemas. A special program geared to moms with babies and tots with meet ups. Moms will be able to select a film for the group the Monday prior to that week’s meet-up. Details: Every Thursday, First Show of the Day. Movie tickets are $7 per person. Children ages one and under are free. Silverspot Cinemas, 201 South Estes Dr, Chapel Hill. www.silverspot.net, 919-357-9887.
